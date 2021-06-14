Coronavirus Ireland: 242 more Covid-19 cases confirmed as hospitalisations slightly up 

A further 242 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed today by the Department of Health as hospitalisations are slightly up.

There are now 67 coronavirus patients in hospital and 23 in ICU. This is up five Covid-19 patients in hospital and one in ICU from yesterday.

There is currently no up-to-date data available on coronavirus-related fatalities due to the HSE cyber attack.

This comes as vaccine booster shots will be offered to fully vaccinated people this winter as part of a Government plan to tackle the spread of Covid-19 variants.

Older and vulnerable people will be first in line for top-up jabs while a programme for vaccinating secondary school pupils is also being considered.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) will discuss whether booster shots should match the vaccine a person originally received or if they can be mixed.

The plans under consideration at the highest levels of Government are aimed at ensuring people continue to be protected in the winter months when the country is most vulnerable to a virus outbreak.

It comes as fears grow over the threat of the Delta variant which has delayed reopening plans in Britain.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is expected to announce stricter home quarantine measures for unvaccinated people travelling from Britain this week.