Coronavirus Ireland: 23 further deaths and 1,378 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

A further 23 Covid-19 related deaths and 1,378 more cases were confirmed by the Department of health today.

This brings the total number of coronavirus related fatalities in the state to 2,970 and the total number of cases to 187,554.

All 23 of the deaths reported today occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 61-99 years.

As of 2pm today, 1,931 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 218 are in ICU. There has been 44 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases reported today, 379 are in Dublin, 145 in Cork, 86 in Wexford, 85 in Galway, 71 in Limerick, and the remaining 612 cases are spread across all other counties.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: that this is a critical time for the public to hold firm to the public health advice.

"We must not let down our guard against this highly infectious disease and the risk it poses to ourselves and those most medically vulnerable to infection,” he said.

“There is a huge volume of disease in the country and the recent surge in cases continues to place an unprecedented strain on ICUs, hospitals and other frontline healthcare services. The answer lies in driving down social contacts and congregation in all settings, including in workplaces.

“Everyone who can, should work from home where possible. For those of us who cannot work from home, it is essential to follow the public health advice in the workplace, such as the wearing of face coverings when moving around communal areas.

“We urge all employers to facilitate home working as much as possible and to ensure strict adherence to public health measures in the workplace.”

HSE CEO Paul Reid said earlier today that he is “very anxious” for close contact tracing to return but that cases would need to be below 2,000 for a number of days.

Mr Reid also said that knockbacks from vaccine suppliers are going to feature in the remaining fight against Covid-19.

Yesterday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the news that AstraZeneca told the EU it will be receiving a reduced number of vaccines for February and March is “a real setback”.

Before this, Minister Donnelly said any adult who wants the vaccination in Ireland should have it by September of this year.

Mr Reid said any announcement on when everyone will have received the vaccine by needs to be “qualified based on delivery and getting guarantees on scheduled delivery.”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s This Week about AstraZeneca supplying less vaccines than expected, he said: “Personally I think this is going to be a feature of the supply issue with the various suppliers that we get knockbacks and setbacks.”

However, he said despite this news he has been reassured that a scheduled delivery from AstraZeneca will arrive in February and the commencement of administering the vaccine for over 70’s will begin in the middle of the month.

The HSE boss added: “We are not quite sure of the impacts beyond that in terms of how long it will take us to complete that.”

He said similarly when supply was cut from Pfizer it triggered very significant concerns across the EU and the government, and that a “very strong conversation” is expected to happen this week to assess the impacts.

He added: “There's a range of other suppliers that we want to see coming on following approval from the EMA and that will give us greater contingency planning, but right now where we just have the pfizer supply, hopefully, the Moderna one and now and hopefully the AstraZeneca.

“But, there is that level of unpredictability right now, all across Europe in particular.”

