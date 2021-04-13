Coronavirus Ireland: 18 further deaths and 358 more cases confirmed

There have been 18 further deaths and 358 more Covid-19 cases , the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 241,684 and the total number of coronavirus related deaths to 4,803.

Of the deaths reported today, seven occurred in April, three in March, three in February and three in January. One death was reported as occurring before January and one is under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 46-102 years.

Of the cases notified today:

163 are men / 192 are women

73pc are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

166 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Offaly, 12 in Meath, 12 in Limerick and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Read More

As of 8am today, 205 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. There were 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.





As of April 11, 1,063,666 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Some 749,450 people have received their first dose and 314,216 people have received their second dose.





The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) confirmed yesterday that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is being limited to people over 60 years.

It said the decision was taken in light of the outcome of the recent investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The decision will come as a major blow to the Government's vaccine rollout, as AstraZeneca was to make up around a fifth of doses with a target of having 80pc of the population vaccinated by June.

In a further move it said people under 60 without a very high risk or high-risk medical condition who have already had a first dose should have the scheduled interval between doses extended from 12 to to 16 weeks to allow further assessment of the benefits and risks as more evidence becomes available.

The EMA has added unusual clotting events with low platelet counts as very rare side effects to the vaccine product information.

These rare events are estimated to occur between four and 10 in every one million people, one of whom may die.

Today, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are calling for an immediate pause of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine after six recipients developed a rare disorder post-vaccination.

The rare disorder, which involved blood clots, developed within two weeks of vaccination. All six of the recipients were women, between the ages of 18 and 48, according to the New York Times.

The FDA described the recommended pause as a decision “out of an abundance of caution” and said the cases were “extremely rare”.

Read More

Online Editors