Coronavirus Ireland: 17 more deaths and 557 further Covid-19 cases confirmed

There have been 17 further deaths and 557 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

Nine of these deaths occurred in March, four in February, and four occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.

This brings the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the country to 4,566 and the total number of cases to 228,215.

Of the cases notified today, 262 are men and 291 are women. The median age is 29 years old, with 74pc under 45 years of age.

There were 229 cases reported in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 24 in Tipperary and the remaining 181 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 350 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. There were 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 14, 617,050 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland. 452,554 people have received their first dose and 164,496 people have received their second dose.

This comes as one year on from the beginning of the pandemic one million phone calls have been made by contract tracers to close contacts of Covid-19.

Almost four million Covid-19 tests have also been completed in the state, according to HSE CEO Paul Reid.

Taking to Twitter today, Mr Reid wrote: “Today our contact tracers will make their 1 millionth call to advise close contacts. Now almost 4 million tests completed here.

"Contact tracing and public health management isn't always seen by everyone but a major part of our defences to date.”

The HSE contact tracing system works by asking those who have tested positive for their close contacts.

For those who have tested positive and have symptoms, the contact tracer will ask about people and places they have visited 48 hours before their symptoms started and until they started self-isolating.

For those who have tested positive and don’t have symptoms, the contact tracer will only ask about people and places they have visited 24 hours before their test took place and until they started self-isolating.

Contact tracing is confidential, so when a person has been deemed a close contact the HSE do not disclose who it was that tested positive.

Those who are deemed a close contact have to get tested for Covid-19 and restrict their movements.

