Coronavirus Ireland: 16 year-old among 56 latest Covid deaths as 574 cases confirmed

There have been 56 further deaths and 574 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

31 of these deaths occurred in February, 13 occurred in January, 3 in December or earlier, while a further 9 are under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 16 - 97 years.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 216,870 and the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 4,237.

This comes as Ireland could have enough doses of Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate 10.3 million people, the Minister for Health has said.

Stephen Donnelly said the State had orders in place for 18.4 million doses of vaccines for its programme, which is expected to be significantly ramped up in coming months.

The Government plans to accelerate its vaccination programme, which could see 250,000 doses administered every week by April.

But these figures are heavily caveated on the availability and supplies of the vaccines.

Mr Donnelly said the figures give the public “better hope for brighter days ahead”.

The Health Minister brought a memo to Cabinet on Tuesday to purchase additional doses including an extra 1.64 million doses of Moderna, as well as 330,000 doses of Valenza, 1.1 million of Novavax and 2.1 million of Janssen.

“Up to 10.3 million people could be vaccinated if these came through,” Mr Donnelly said.

Mr Donnelly added that he would like to see dentists and optometrists join the thousands of vaccinators across the country, as the State planned to significantly increase its vaccination rollout.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Minister for Health also announced changes to the vaccination programme.

People with a very high risk of suffering a severe illness or death from Covid-19 have been moved up the Government’s priority list.

The decision was made following recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) and the Department of Health.

Under the changes, those aged 16 to 69 with a medical condition that puts them at very high risk of severe illness and death will be vaccinated in cohort four.

With reporting from PA

Online Editors