Coronavirus Ireland: 1,546 more Covid-19 cases confirmed and nine further deaths

There has been a further 1,546 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 88,439.

There were also a further nine deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus fatalities in the country to 2,213.

This comes as an emergency Cabinet meeting has been called for tomorrow to discuss the worsening Covid-19 situation.

Read More

Ministers will meet for the second time in three days after alarm was expressed that this third wave is resulting in a higher level of hospital admissions that seen in the second waves.

Higher numbers moving into intensive care could threaten the capacity of the health service to cope with the new strain, or British variant of the virus, which involves higher transmissibility.

The Cabinet met just yesterday to discuss Nphet’s suggestion to close non-essential retail, however, they decided not to do this.

Meanwhile, the very first person was vaccinated against Covid-19 today in the Republic of Ireland.

Dublin woman Annie Lynch, a 79-year-old grandmother, was the first person to receive the vaccine in the state.

Speaking today, Mrs Lynch said: “I feel very privileged to be the first person in Ireland to receive the vaccine.

"Like everyone else I have been waiting for the vaccine and I really feel like there is a bit of hope there now.

"It’s brilliant that it’s here. Everything was explained very clearly to me beforehand.”

Marking the first day of vaccinations, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly thanked healthcare workers for their hard work and dedication.

He said: “Today is a ray of light after what has been a trying year in our country.

"It is testament to the work of the medical and scientific communities that we now have safe and effective vaccines to help to protect us against the devastating effects of Covid-19.

"Our healthcare workers have worked day and night to care for their patients throughout this pandemic.

“I would like to acknowledge their dedication and commitment, and thank them for

the central role they will play as we now move into administering the vaccines.”

Read More





Online Editors