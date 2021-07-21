Coronavirus Ireland: 1,378 further Covid-19 cases confirmed

Cllr. Maria Doyle, Cathaoirleach Dundalk Municipal District at the Covid 19 test centre at the Marshes, having her swab taken.

There have been 1,378 further Covid-19 cases confirmed by the Department of Health today.

Hospitalisations have risen from yesterdays figures as there is 96 coronavirus patients in hospital and 22 in ICU.

This is seven more Covid patients in hospital than was reported yesterday.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said today: “We now have over 65pc of our adult population fully vaccinated and 75pc of adults have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

“We know that Covid-19 vaccines are extraordinarily effective at reducing each person’s individual risk of hospitalisation or severe disease. The Delta variant does not change this.

“However, this variant is much more transmissible than what we have been dealing with previously and, as such, the challenge remains to protect as many people through vaccination as quickly as possible, across all age groups.

“Vaccines along with the core public health advice remain our pathway out of this pandemic – please avail of the opportunity to get protected through vaccination when it is offered to you.

“The basic measures remain as important and effective now as at any point in the pandemic and remember no one measure is sufficient by itself.

"When you meet people, keep your distance and meet outside, avoid crowds, avoid poorly ventilated indoor space, use your judgement, risk assess and leave if you don’t feel safe, wash your hands and wear a mask, isolate and get a test if you have any symptoms – do not go to work or socialise.”

This comes as anyone aged over 18 can register for an mRNA vaccine from today on the HSE portal, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced.

Mr Donnelly said the reason the portal has been opened for younger people sooner than expected is because the vaccination programme is ahead of schedule.

A PPS number, Eircode, email address and phone number are all needed for registration on the HSE portal.

The mRNA vaccines are Pfizer and Moderna. Both vaccines require two doses which are given four weeks apart.

Currently, those aged between 18 and 34 can continue to receive the single-shot Janssen vaccine in pharmacies.

As of the latest figures released on Monday, 5,230,100 vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland.

More than 70pc of the adult population has now had at least one dose of the vaccine, and almost 60pc of adults are now fully vaccinated.

Over the past week there has been an increase in cases of 88pc compared to the week before.

Incidence rates have increased in every county over the past seven days. The counties with the highest 14-day incidence rates are Donegal with 725 per 100,000 population, Louth with 474 per 100,000 population, Dublin with 307 per 100,000 population, Limerick with 258 per 100,000 population and Galway with 257 per 100,000.