The HSE Health Protection Surveillance has been notified of a further 1,335 new cases of Covid-19, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The number of people in hospital now stands at 282, which is a decrease of 15 since yesterday.

Of those patients, 65 are being treated in ICU, which is up four since yesterday.

Booster Covid-19 shots for the people most susceptible to serious illness from the virus will begin next Friday, HSE chief Paul Reid has confirmed yesterday.

People who are immunocompromised, are over 80 years of age or are over 65 and living in nursing homes will be the first people to receive the booster shots.

Mr Reid said appointment notifications will begin next Wednesday and the first doses will be administered by Friday, October 1.

The Irish Independent reported earlier this week that these third doses would begin to be administered from the start of October. Immunocompromised people who are aged 12 and over will receive an mRNA vaccine at least two months after their last dose.

Cancer patients, organ recipients, renal patients and those with underlying conditions that impact the immune system are among the people that will qualify for a booster shot, Mr Reid said.

“This programme will take about 5-6 weeks to complete as it isn’t just a simple list we can take off a shelf, it’s a more complex piece of identification,” Mr Reid told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Friday morning.

“It’s not straightforward and the parameters will simply be who are the people who do not have the immunity offered by two doses. We will be guided by our clinical teams on this. We will make contact with the people who are deemed to be the highest risk.

“If people aren’t contacted, it’s most likely they are not in that higher risk category. If you are in that category, you will be contacted and most likely be advised to attend a vaccination centre,” Mr Reid said.