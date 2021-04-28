Coronavirus Ireland: 13 further deaths and 371 more cases confirmed

There have been 13 further deaths and 371 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

Three of these deaths occurred in April, three in March, and seven in February or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 60 - 95 years.

There has now been a total of 4,896 coronavirus-related deaths in the State and 247,857 cases.

Of the cases notified today 190 are men and 181 are women, 77pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 28 years old. 131 are in Dublin, 38 in Kildare, 33 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 17 in Meath and the remaining 134 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 8am today, 153 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 45 are in ICU. There were 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 26, 1,417,942 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 1,014,640 people have received their first dose and 403,302 people have received their second dose.

Today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Ireland will be in a “very good position by June” in terms of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

The programme has seen numerous setbacks, with ongoing delivery problems and the recent recommendation that the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs be given only to those over 50.

It has raised questions over the Government’s target to administer first doses to 82pc of the population by June.

Speaking today, Mr Martin said the Government is “still pursuing that target”.

“The original target was to try and get 80pc (of adult population) a first dose by the end of June and there has been changes to the schedule, there has been delays," he told Northern Sound.

“We have lost a number of weeks because of the various advices from Niac, particularly on AstraZeneca and the cancellation of Johnson & Johnson.

“We are still pursing that target and going after that target.

“I’m saying the deliveries that are coming in to the country in Q2 is over four million, before the end of June.

“We have advice coming in, and if it doesn’t come in with any further hitches we will have a very robust vaccination programme. We will be in a very good position by June.”