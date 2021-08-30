Coronavirus Ireland: 1,293 more Covid-19 cases confirmed with 382 in hospital

There have been 1,293 further Covid-19 cases confirmed by the Department of Heath today.

Hospitalisations continue to rise as there are now 382 coronavirus patients in hospital and 61 in ICU.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan today said: “As many children return to classrooms across the country today, it is important to highlight to both children and their parents that considerable preparations have been made to reopen schools safely.

“Our data clearly shows that, to date, the school environment was not a major source of disease transmission.

“In order to go back to school as safely as possible, my advice to children is to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer regularly and follow the protocols operating in your school.

“Parents, please keep in mind the symptoms to look out for and do not send your child to school if they display any of them, instead help them to isolate and contact you GP for advice and arrange a test if appropriate.

"I would also urge caution when participating in activities with classmates outside the school environment, which have proven to be settings where outbreaks and transmission in children have occurred in the past. This will help to prevent further transmission and potential outbreaks.”