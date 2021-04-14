Coronavirus Ireland: 12 further deaths and 431 more Covid-19 cases confirmed

A member of the swab team working at the Covid-19 test centre at DkIT last year. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan / Newspics

There have been 12 further deaths and 431 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the State to 242,105 and the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 4,812.

It emerged today that Ireland is to get 545,000 extra doses of Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from April to June.

It followed a decision by Pfizer to add an additional 50 million doses to its deliveries to the EU in the second quarter.

It will mean that Ireland will get 2.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine over the three months.

This is enough to vaccinate 1.3 million people.

The announcement comes as some relief as the vaccination roll out here has to be reorganised.

"Welcome news that Ireland will be receiving close to 545,000 extra BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines, starting this month,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin said.

This followed the decision to confine the AstraZeneca vaccine to the over 60s because of a very small risk of blood clots.

Johnson and Johnson deliveries here have also been put on hold as the FDA and the EMA examine reports of a small number of blood clots in people who got the vaccine.

Around 40,000 of the one shot vaccine were due here this month with 605,000 expected over April to June.

EU resident Ursula von der Leyen said the earlier deliveries, which will start this month, will take total supplies to the EU from Pfizer to 250 million doses in the second quarter of this year.

“I want to thank BioNTech-Pfizer. It has proven to be a reliable partner. It has delivered on its commitments, and it is responsive to our needs,” said von der Leyen.

