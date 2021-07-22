Coronavirus Ireland: 1189 more Covid-19 cases confirmed

There have been 1,189 more Covid-19 cases confirmed today by the Department of Health.

There are now 95 coronavirus patients in hospital and 23 in ICU.

The number of Covid patient in hospital and intensive care continues to rise, however, the number of those seriously ill with the virus remain relatively low.

The incidence is highest and rising in those aged 19-24 and in 16 to 18-year-olds.

This week the HSE portal opened for all over-18s to register. So far, 65pc of our adult population are fully vaccinated and 75pc have received a first dose of a vaccine.

Counties with the highest incidence in the last week are Donegal, Louth, Dublin, Limerick and Galway.

The 14-day incidence is lowest in Kilkenny, Tipperary, Wexford, Waterford, Clare and Longford.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “The Delta variant is now dominant across the EU and, in recent weeks, we have noticed a sharp increase in the level of travel-related cases of Covid-19.

"As disease incidence increases both here in Ireland, and across Europe, it is important that, if you intend on travelling, you are aware of the disease profile in the area you are visiting, as well as the public health measures in place locally.

“Only those who are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days should be considering international travel at this time.

“If you have recently returned to Ireland and have any symptoms of Covid-19 including fever, cough, headache, sore throat or a blocked or runny nose then please self-isolate and get tested without delay.”



