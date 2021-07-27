Coronavirus Ireland: 1,120 further Covid-19 cases confirmed and 142 more in hospital

HSE paramedic Andrew Connaughton conducts a Covid swab on Charlotte Lynch, at the HSE walk-in Covid test centre at Castletown House in Celbridge (Picture: Frank McGrath)

There have been 1,120 further Covid-19 cases confirmed by the Department of Health today.

Hospitalisations continue to rise as there are now 142 coronavirus patients in hospital and 27 in ICU.

This comes as teenagers aged 16 and 17 can register for a Covid-19 vaccine from today through the HSE portal.

They will be offered an mRNA vaccine, which is either Pfizer and Moderna. Both vaccines require two doses which are given four weeks apart.

HSE boss Paul Reid said “teenagers have sacrificed a lot” and “now it’s their turn to be protected”.

"We'll be aiming to get these done promptly. They deserve it,” Mr Reid said.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the portal has been opened for younger people sooner than expected because the vaccination programme is ahead of schedule.

A PPS number, Eircode, email address and phone number are all needed for registration on the HSE portal.

Currently, those aged between 18 and 34 can continue to receive the single-shot Janssen vaccine in pharmacies.

Children aged 12 to 15 could also be offered a vaccine as soon as next month.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has cleared the way for the vaccination of younger children.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced today that children in this age group will be offered a vaccine.

They will be offered Pfizer and Moderna vaccines under the recommendation.

It is hoped the HSE can begin offering vaccines to this age cohort next month.