Coronavirus Ireland: 11 further deaths and 420 more Covid-19 cases confirmed

A member of the swab team working at the Covid-19 test centre at DkIT last year. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan / Newspics

There have been 11 further deaths and 420 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 242,819 and the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 4,831.

Of the deaths reported today, three occurred in April, one occurred in March, two in February and five occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 77-94 years.

Of the cases notified today, 218 are men and 197 are women with 74pc being under 45 years of age.

The median age of reported cases is 32 years old.

Of these cases, 147 are in Dublin, 41 in Meath, 33 in Donegal, 26 in Galway, 18 in Limerick and the remaining 155 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 190 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU. There were 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 14, 1,121,003 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

Some 789,526 people have received their first dose and 331,477 people have received their second dose.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said yesterday that he had the "most positive" briefing with deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

"Just finished up the most positive post-Nphet briefing with Ronan we've had in a long time," the Health Minister said on Twitter.

"Thanks to a huge effort by households right across the country we're making strong progress. While there's still a good deal of risk, we're doing well."

Speaking at yesterday's Nphet briefing, Dr Glynn said it's the first time since mid-December that hospitalisations have been below 200.

"We have seen a significant reduction in case counts last week compared to the proceeding weeks with 2,803 cases compared to 3,618 cases the week before. So a 22pc reduction," Dr Glynn said.

There have been no new outbreaks in nursing homes this week or last week and average close contacts are down to 2.6.

Mr Donnelly said this is a "phenomenal achievement", adding "keeping cases down and again showing how important it has been to stick with the public health measures."

The Deputy CMO said case numbers "are better than anything we could have hoped for a few weeks ago".

He added: "What people have done and what they continue to do has made a massive difference, we’re among the best position of any country in Europe."

Online Editors