Coronavirus Ireland: 10 further deaths and 507 more Covid-19 cases

There have been 10 further deaths and 507 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

Nine deaths occurred in March, while one date of death remains under investigation.

This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 4,576 and the total number of cases to 229,306.

The median age of those who died was 75 years and the age range was 45 – 88 years.

This comes as the country looks set to face tough restrictions until some time in June after progress in the battle to beat Covid-19 has stalled.

Any moves to reopen the economy will be cautious until well into the summer amid stubbornly high infection rates and disappointingly slow roll-out of vaccines.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has indicated that people should expect to be working from home full-time for the next three or four months. “The plan is to proceed very cautiously on the basis of the data in front of us for as long as it takes,” he said.

“I am hopeful that as we move into June, and those who have been most vulnerable to the severest effects of Covid-19 and millions of doses of vaccines are rolled out to the population, we will be in a much brighter place.”

He also ruled out any foreign travel before the end of June despite the EU proposals to introduce a digital health passport for people who have been vaccinated, recovered from infection, or had a negative test.

It comes as health authorities here are expected to give the go-ahead for Oxford AstraZeneca vaccinations to resume following the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) blood clot investigation when it announced yesterday it is safe and effective.

EMA director Emer Cooke said it had reached a “clear scientific conclusion” and had not found the vaccine associated with an increase in overall risk of blood clots.

However it did find “a small number of cases of rare and unusual but very serious clotting disorders” and it could not “rule out definitively a link between these cases and the vaccine”.

Patient information leaflets will draw attention to “possible rare conditions” to help people who receive the vaccine and to be aware of any possible wide effects.

