Coronavirus Ireland: 10 further deaths and 1,062 more cases confirmed

There have been 10 further coronavirus related deaths and 1,062 more cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 197,553 and the total number of Covid-19 related fatalities to 3,317.

All 10 deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 79 years and the age range is 45-101 years.

Of the cases notified today, 506 are men while 546 are women with 57pc of cases under 45 years of age. The median age is 41 years old.

There were 335 cases reported in Dublin, 137 in Cork, 73 in Wexford, 58 in Galway, 54 in Kildare and the remaining 405 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,436 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU. There were 38 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

CMO Dr Tony Holohan said that while there has been a “significant improvement” in incidence over the past weeks, he is concerned that it “appears to be slowing down at much too high a level of infection”.

He added: “People need to take real care in any setting in which they come into contact with others.

“In particular, workplaces and retail settings need to review their existing protocols and ensure that their staff and customers are protected as much as possible.

“Given the prevalence of the B117 variant and how infectious it is, it is extremely important that people take all preventative measures possible, including staying home.”

This comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned that non-­essential retail is unlikely to reopen after March 5 when current restrictions are due to be lifted.

The country is due to exit Level 5 at that point. However, Mr Martin said he was committed to the “prolonged ­suppression” of the virus.

“The Government will be having a series of meetings over the next while to deal with the medium-term situation," he said.

However, he stressed that he saw education and construction as “immediate priorities”, and he said the Government would look at other sectors.

“But I do not see a major reopening after March 5 quite yet,” Mr Martin said on This Week on RTÉ Radio 1 yesterday.

“A lot will depend on the numbers. We need to be conservative, and we need to be cautious in terms of what we do on March 5.”

Hospitality would likely have to wait longer, for a wider vaccination of the population, he said, adding that he had been straight with people on the roll-out.

Ireland is down around 300,000 doses as a result of that vaccine company’s announcement that it will not be able to fully meet its contractual obligations to the EU.

The country was expected to receive 1.1 million doses in the immediate weeks ahead, instead of an expected 1.4 million, Mr Martin said.

He added: “We’re hoping that we can make up some of that.”

