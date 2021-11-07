Cork University Hospital (CUH) has asked the public to “explore all other options” before attending A&E as it has been “exceptionally busy”.

A spokesperson for CUH said the increase is due to a large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission.

"The Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) has been exceptionally busy over the past number of weeks,” a statement reads.

“Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

"Hospital management has requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

"Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.”