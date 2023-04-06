Controversial Tavistock gender identity clinic in UK has 72 Irish children on waiting list

Up to 72 children from Ireland remain on the waiting list of the Tavistock gender identity clinic in the UK, which was the subject of a critical review and is being wound down, it emerged yesterday.

A HSE report said they are on a historical waiting list of 5,000 at the controversial facility, which was reviewed last year by retired paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass.

Dr Cass was concerned at the significant number of children with mental health needs and risky behaviours, which needed to be looked into deeper before setting them on the path of transitioning.

She said having one NHS clinic was not a “safe or viable long-term option”.

A lack of services here meant Ireland was heavily reliant on the service for psychological assessment, and 233 children were referred there since 2012.

The clinic operated a satellite service in Crumlin children’s hospital in Dublin for a number of years, but since November children are no longer referred to Tavistock.

The HSE report, which examined the care of Irish children in the Tavistock service, said it could find no evidence any were fast-tracked on to hormonal treatments.

This was because of assessments and monitoring carried out here, which “mitigated” some of the risks highlighted in the Cass review.

Psychologists from Tavistock travelled to Crumlin hospital to conduct assessments. There was liaison and consultation with the hospital’s paediatric endocrinologist before, during and after any treatment.

Ultimately, the consultant endocrinologist was the medical professional who made the decision on whether to prescribe hormone therapy.

“In terms of quality and patient safety, following a full review of reporting mechanisms, there have been no category-one [severe] adverse incidents reported in relation to children or young people who have used this service,” the report said.

Since last November, all referrals from here are reviewed by a board and sent to new regional centres linked to children’s hospitals in the UK that are replacing Tavistock.

“There are more than 5,000 patients on the Tavistock waiting list overall, and when last validated, 72 of these are previous referrals for children and young people from Ireland,” the report said.

“These remain on the waiting list at Tavistock and are offered assessment there as appointments become available.

“Because the service is over capacity, a low number of those referred from Ireland are being seen at any given time. The HSE is working to identify an alternative pathway for children experiencing protracted waiting times.”

A small number of children have gone to Belgium and Germany in the past year.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said it is setting up a group this year to develop an updated model of care for the treatment of gender dysphoria.

The practice has been that children were first seen by their GP, paediatric endocrinologist and/or a psychiatrist in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

“It is the consultant endocrinologist in Crumlin who makes the referral. The HSE refers to Tavistock for psychological and psychiatric assessment only. Complex care needs are managed within the HSE or HSE-funded services,” a HSE spokesperson said.

The report said: “We are committed to building services for the transgender community with the HSE in accordance with international best practice. The office of the national clinical adviser and group lead for mental health is involved in discussions. The hope is to have a clearer pathway in coming weeks."