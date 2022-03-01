Controls over €225m worth of HSE spending in first months of Covid pandemic were ‘unsatisfactory’

HSE payment controls involving €224.9m in the first months of the pandemic were “unsatisfactory”, a critical internal report reveals today.
he HSE’s own internal audit office looked at emergency spending on PPE, ventilators, masks, sanitiser and private hospitals in the first months of the Covid-19 crisis.
While the use of an emergency procedure, which bypassed regular procurement processes, was justified, there were weaknesses in the lack of an invoice located for some purchases including €28.3m spent on personal protective equipment (PPE).
A previous report found only 465 of 2,200 pre-paid ventilators were delivered. The HSE had pre-paid €81m to 10 suppliers previously unknown to the HSE for nearly 2,200 ventilators at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Only 465 of these were delivered, and none were put into clinical use.
The latest audit found significant weaknesses around areas such as advance payments to new suppliers.
It said the HSE Finance section should develop revised regulations for national major emergency situations to ensure controls over procurement and payment, including record keeping of key decisions, are effective in facilitating prompt response to the circumstances while mitigating the risks to acceptable levels.
It comes as the HSE published its service plan for 2022 today setting out how it will spend its €20.7bn budget.
Last month leaked recordings of discussions by Department of Health officials heard them accuse the HSE of having "fake targets" for hiring new staff and inadequate financial reporting.
The service plan is promising:
- The maximum time an outpatient will have to wait to be assessed by a hospital consultant will be cut to 18 months by the end of the year
- The plan aims to have an additional 210,000 inpatient and daycare procedures, and 20,000 colonoscopies, carried out in 2022 compared with last year.
- An additional 1.8m home support hours, an additional 40,000 mammograms and more than 15,000 additional cervical screens
- An additional 297 acute beds are provided for, with a further 19 critical care beds are funded in 2022, bringing the total to 340
- It aims to hire an extra 5,500-10,000 staff.
- It plans a targeted approach to waiting lists initially for orthodontics, psychology and audiology from the Access to Care Funds.
- It plans for an additional 1,146 hospital beds by the end of 2022 -849 of which were due to open by end-2021.
- Another 19 critical care beds are promised to bring the total number of adult critical care beds to 340 by the end of 2022.
- The plan also promises that crisis resolution services in mental health will continue to develop, with the addition of three teams and cafes in place by year-end, providing 900 additional interventions as alternatives to acute inpatient care and emergency department presentations.
- Child and Adult Mental Health Service telehealth hubs will also progress, developing two further hubs in 2022 with an anticipated 200 new service users seen.
- The new National Forensic Mental Health Service will be opened in Portane with an initial 110 beds.
- Increased resourcing of specialist eating disorder teams and additional early intervention in psychosis teams.
- 120,000 additional hours of personal assistant supports, and 30,000 additional hours of home support will be delivered in disability services.