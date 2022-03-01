Controls over €225m worth of HSE spending in first months of Covid pandemic were ‘unsatisfactory’

HSE payment controls involving €224.9m in the first months of the pandemic were “unsatisfactory”, a critical internal report reveals today.

The HSE’s own internal audit office looked at emergency spending on PPE, ventilators, masks, sanitiser and private hospitals in the first months of the Covid-19 crisis.

While the use of an emergency procedure, which bypassed regular procurement processes, was justified, there were weaknesses in the lack of an invoice located for some purchases including €28.3m spent on personal protective equipment (PPE).

A previous report found only 465 of 2,200 pre-paid ventilators were delivered. The HSE had pre-paid €81m to 10 suppliers previously unknown to the HSE for nearly 2,200 ventilators at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Only 465 of these were delivered, and none were put into clinical use.

The latest audit found significant weaknesses around areas such as advance payments to new suppliers.

It said the HSE Finance section should develop revised regulations for national major emergency situations to ensure controls over procurement and payment, including record keeping of key decisions, are effective in facilitating prompt response to the circumstances while mitigating the risks to acceptable levels.

It comes as the HSE published its service plan for 2022 today setting out how it will spend its €20.7bn budget.

Last month leaked recordings of discussions by Department of Health officials heard them accuse the HSE of having "fake targets" for hiring new staff and inadequate financial reporting.

The service plan is promising: