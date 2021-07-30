Contraceptives should be free of charge and available without prescriptions – Irish pharmacists 

Women should be able to access contraceptives free of charge and without prescription, the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) has said.

The union is calling on the Government to follow the UK, which has made two oral contraceptives available over the counter without a prescription.

Currently, women in Ireland taking the contraceptive pill have to receive a prescription from their GP every six months. This can be extended by another three months by a pharmacist where, in their professional judgment, it is safe and appropriate to do so.

Read More

Pharmacist and former president of the IPU Kathy Maher said there is no clinical reason why why oral contraceptives should still require a prescription.

"The oral contraceptive is one of the safest and most well-studied medicines available,” she said.

"The supply of hormonal contraception directly from a pharmacy, under protocol without prescription, is becoming increasingly accepted worldwide.”

She added that in Ireland we already have a “de facto” version of this service as women can use an online doctor to get a prescription that asks the pharmacist to carry out blood pressure and BMI checks.

The 2020 Programme for Government has committed to the establishment of free contraceptive care, starting with women and girls aged between 17 and 25.

In 2019, then Minister for Health Simon Harris established a working group to consider the policy, regulatory and legislative issues relating to free access to contraception.

This group cited that the main obstacles to accessing contraception in Ireland are lack of local access, cost, inconvenience, lack of knowledge, and embarrassment among younger women.

Ms Maher said this is why it is calling for free contraceptives to be “progressed as rapidly as possible”.

She added: “Improving access to regular birth control means that more women will avail of it and this in turn will reduce the incidence of unintended or crisis pregnancy.

“Both the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists support access to contraception without prescription, and it has become widely available across the USA and Canada.

"The World Health Organisation also recommends this in its guidelines on contraception, so we need to move forward positively with this very meaningful development which will be of most benefit to women.”