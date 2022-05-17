Contentious phrase to remain in NMH legal documents

The contentious phrase “clinically appropriate” in new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) documents will stay when the deal is approved by Cabinet today – despite St Vincent’s Healthcare Group saying it would be willing to remove it.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday the “legal documents stand”.

However, in a further bid to allay public concerns, a Cabinet memo will state that “clinically appropriate procedures” include “all that are legally permitted in the areas of maternity, obstetrics, gynaecology and gender recognition”. Procedures such as cardiac or orthopaedic surgeries will not be allowed in the new hospital.

The Cabinet memo will also commit to the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Women’s Health, which will advise the Government on women’s health issues.

But the move is unlikely to reassure critics who fear the phrase “clinically appropriate” – inserted by the HSE to confine the hospital to maternity-related care – is porous, open to interpretation and could see some procedures curtailed.

James Menton, chair of the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group, which will lease the land on which the hospital is built to the State for 299 years, said yesterday he would not object to having it removed.

He was responding to Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall when he appeared before the Oireachtas Health Committee. She asked him to clarify his stand on removing the “offending phrase”, saying Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and the NMH had already said they had no objection to its removal.

Mr Menton said: “No, I wouldn’t” when asked if he would object to taking it out of documents. He also told Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane that some form of addendum could be added to agreements before sign off at Cabinet.

Mr Menton said St Vincent’s Healthcare will lease the land to the State on which the new maternity hospital will be built and is completely secular.

The Religious Sisters of Charity transferred its shareholding to St Vincent’s Holdings last month. He said it amounted to a “last formal step” in reaching the board’s objective of becoming a truly secular organisation, free of any religious influence.

Questioned by Senator Martin Conway if he had seen any correspondence between the Vatican and the Religious Sisters of Charity on the transfer of its shareholding, he said that “we have not requested it”.

Asked if he would call on the order to release it, he said he believed it was “unnecessary”.

The need to see this correspondence has been repeatedly raised by former NMH master Dr Peter Boylan.

Mr Menton insisted no preconditions were set around the transfer of shareholding by the Religious Sisters of Charity to St Vincent’s Holdings last month.

Religious statues and other iconography at St Vincent’s public hospital will be removed in the months ahead.

Asked about approaches to sell the land to the State, he said he had discussions around five years ago with the Department of Health.

Last June, Mr Donnelly again approached shareholders – the Religious Sisters of Charity – about the sale, he added.

Defending the decision not to sell, he said two landowners and two separate independent hospitals would make it very difficult if not “impossible”

to manage the Elm Park campus and would also present a risk to patient care across the campus.