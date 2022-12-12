Consultants warns patients will die if plan to divert ambulances with sickest patients from Navan Hospital goes ahead

A number of senior consultants have warned of grave concerns that patient care in Mullingar hospital will be compromised and people will die if planned changes go ahead which will see ambulances with the sickest medical patients bypass Navan emergency department from this week.

It is planned that critically ill and unstable patients will be brought to other hospitals and will no longer be taken by ambulance to the Navan emergency department from this week as part of the first phase of a transformation plan to make it a 24- hour medical assessment unit.

It is proposed that unstable and critically ill patients, including those with abdominal pains, will instead be brought to an appropriate level three or four hospital to be provided with the “best chance of survival”. These could include Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, Mullingar Hospital and Connolly Hospital in Dublin.

As protests were staged outside several hospitals today it emerged that a number of consultants in Mullingar hospital wrote to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly saying they echoed concerns of colleagues in Drogheda.

“We are very concerned that if this proposal goes ahead as planned on December 12 that patient care in Mullingar will be compromised and patients will die.

“We have neither the infrastructure nor the staffing to take on this additional workload, without additional resources. We respectfully request you reconsider your decision and delay any implementation until adequate resources are in place in Mullingar Hospital.”

They said that Mullingar hospital is already struggling to maintain current activity with high numbers on trolleys.

The letter was signed by Dr Hilary Cronin, Dr Clare Fallon, Dr Susan Glynn and Dr Ultan Healy.

They told the minister that a “complex change like this needs to be planned carefully and deliberately and takes time. The timing is also poor in that it is happening in the lead up to Christmas with high pressure in emergency departments. It also comes on the back of a “very tough three years of Covid,” they warned.

“Our frontline workforce is exhausted and morale is at an all-time low.We have seen an exodus of clinical staff to community posts in the last twelve months .If extra demands are put on our staff , without adequate resourcing , more will leave.”

The Meath Council of trade unions also warned the Government to not go ahead and called for discussions before the deployment of any workers.

It comes as hospital groups around the country are organising protests at under pressure A&Es in Navan, Drogheda, Limerick, Cavan, Ennis and Mullingar today.

Aontu leader Peadar Toibin and chair of the Save Navan Hospital Campaign said :"People have had enough of the unmitigated disaster unfolding in A&Es across the country. Its costing lives. Last night sick children were forced to sleep in cars in the car park of Drogheda paediatric A&E due to the lack of space .

“Several nights ago 11 ambulances waited 5 hours just to offload sick patients into a full adult A&E in the same hospital. There were no ambulances available in Cavan and Monaghan for an extended period of time because so many ambulances were tied up in Drogheda. 17 Consultants in Drogheda and 4 in Mullingar have written to the Minister for Health to warn him of the impending threat to life and health if the bypass and closure of Navan A&E proceeds. And Limerick University Hospital remains a war zone due to the closure of Nenagh and Ennis. We have record A&E waiting times and trolley counts".

"The way the Government and the HSE are managing this health crisis is a disaster and its getting,” he added.