Consultants to be offered €250,000 to treat only public patients

Hospital consultants who agree to only treat public patients – and forego private practice – will be offered a salary of €250,000, it emerged today.

The offer of a new public-only contract will be available to newly recruited doctors or existing consultants who want to switch, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said today.

He said the salary scale under the proposed contract for the new public-only posts would range from €180,000 to €220,000 now, increasing to €250,000 next year.

The number of consultants who currently confine their practice to just public patients only is quite small and most opt for a contract which allows them treat fee paying private patients.

