Consultant warns hospitals working above 100pc capacity is not safe and says 5,000 new beds are needed across the country

Ireland is experiencing “major overcrowding” which can lead to preventable death, according to a consultant in emergency medicine.

Dr Peadar Gilligan from Beaumont Hospital said there are 34 patients in the emergency department this morning who have been admitted and are awaiting a hospital bed.

The number of people waiting on a hospital bed hit a record high yesterday, with 931 patients across the country lying on trolleys.

“Those are patients who have been assessed by the emergency medicine team and have been deemed appropriate for admission but there is no hospital bed immediately available for them,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“They are receiving the treatment but not in the manner that any of us would wish to have to deliver it, some of those patients are sitting on chairs around our nurse's station or on trolleys so essentially our available capacity is hugely constrained.

Read More

“And of course, the challenge that that creates for us is that likely today we will as usual receive somewhere around about 180 to 220 patient attendances and we’ll be trying to deliver that care in two to three trolley spaces which is just not an achievable task.”

Speaking last night, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly admitted, overcrowding in hospitals is “likely to get worse”.

He said the overcrowding surge is due to a “perfect storm” of Covid, RSV and a very severe wave of the flu, which he said had “absorbed” a lot of the additional capacity put into the system in recent years.

Mr Donnelly said there has been “unprecedented” investment in the health service in recent years, but he admitted there was a “permanent deficit” in capacity of the public health system.

Dr Gilligan said 5,000 additional beds are needed across the country along with a clear plan and timeframe.

“The solution is definitely the development of capacity and I acknowledge that the Minister has said there’s 950 additional beds in the system but that is even less than half of the lowest estimate of the requirements of the system,” he said.

“We’re looking at really 5,000 additional beds being required by the acute hospital system, and they need to be developed and there needs to be a plan in terms of how that’s going to be achieved in a timely manner so we can avoid this reality for patients.”

Dr Gilligan said Beaumont has currently enacted the full capacity protocol which means each ward is accepting one to two additional patients as opposed to them waiting in the emergency department.

“We do need to enact the full capacity protocol and that means that rather than housing patients in the emergency department who need to be on a ward, moving those patients to ward areas where they may well be on a bed or a trolley awaiting further care,” he said.

“It’s safer to move one to two additional patients to each ward in the hospital rather than treat the emergency department as though it has rubber walls.

“Understandably there’s concern because any additional crowding of ward areas does create risk in terms of healthcare associated infection but that’s also a reality for patients within the emergency department.”

Dr Gilligan said any emergency department working above 100pc capacity is “not safe”.

“We know that there’s delays to receiving antibiotics for those with infection, we know there’s delays to recognition and treatment of heart attack and there’s delays to the treatment of stroke as well,” he said.

“There are definitely clinical consequences to our failure to develop the capacity that the system so clearly needs.

“Preventable death does occur in a context major overcrowding and certainly Ireland is experiencing major overcrowding and indeed has for much of my career as a consultant.

“The reality is that we don’t have the number of beds in the system that we do need to have.”