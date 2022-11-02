Conjoined twins Annabelle and Isabelle Bateson have successful separation surgery

A Co Antrim couple have shared the first images of their conjoined twins following surgery in London back in September to successfully separate them.

Annabelle and Isabelle Bateson were born together to parents Hannah and Dan back in May and were joined from the chest to the pelvis and shared a liver, bladder and bowel, one shared fused leg and one leg each.

Taking to social media, the couple described the latest step in their journey following the surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London as the “light at the end of the tunnel”.

While they said there is still “a bit to go” and further surgeries in the future, the couple said seeing the twins interacting with each other separately is “amazing”.

“We are finally feeling like the girls are coming out the other side of things now,” they wrote.

“It took Issie a little bit longer to get back to her happy wee self but she’s got there.

“They’ve both found their voices again… and the warbling that they do with each other is back in full force.

“It’s amazing to see the girls interacting with each other, talking and playing, reaching out for each other (grabbing tubes and stealing each other’s toys).

“We are now able to take the girls out and about for walks, which has been a game changer, cabin fever was definitely setting in for us all.

“We still have a bit to go, both girls still have some more surgeries in front of them, no date for home yet as yet, I’m hoping within the next few weeks though.”

The news of the twins successful surgery was welcomed by many on social media, with the post receiving more than 6,500 likes.

A crowdfunding campaign set up for the family has also so far raised over £22,000, after the story of the twins captured the hearts of the public.

Their story also went UK wide when the couple spoke to ITV’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning following the birth of the twins back in May.

Conjoined twins are extremely rare and only occur on average once in every 250,000 births.

It is estimated that about 70pc of conjoined twins born are likely to be female.

Tragically, about 40pc of all conjoined twins are stillborn.