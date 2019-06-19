Confirmed: Full list of hospitals hit by support staff strike tomorrow

THE scale of patient chaos and hardship in hospitals – including disruption to meals - has been confirmed as 10,000 support staff prepare to go on strike on Thursday.

It has been confirmed that the 24-hour stoppage by support staff will see:

* Cancellation of some surgical operations.

* Significant cancellation of scope procedures

* Reduced outpatient services

* Less access laboratory services to get test results for GPs

* Meals and food services for both patients and staff hit

* Operating theatres having to wind down

The strike over pay will hit 38 hospitals and healthcare facilities as key staff representing by SIPTU, including healthcare assistants, chefs and porters take to the picket line in the pay dispute.

In a statement the HSE said it is continuing to engage on contingency planning with SIPTU at local hospital and healthcare facility level.

"This is to ensure minimum disruption to patient services, in so far as possible, and to ensure patient dignity and that essential daily care remains in place.," it said.

Patients are being contacted by their local hospital or healthcare facility in the event that their scheduled procedure or service will be affected by the dispute.

"While every effort will be made to minimise impact on patients, industrial action involving these essential staff will have a significant impact on services," it said.

"We will keep the public informed of any developments that may affect patient services through the national and local media, our social media channels and our website – www.hse.ie.”

SIPTU was urged by Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohue today to go back to talks.

He said: "We will look at what can be done to avoid action. The Public Service Pay Agreement is in place, that is budgeted for. We need to protect the agreement, there is a wide variety of competing claims.

"There is an agreement in place that I am determined to protect."

The following is a list of hospitals where SIPTU members will take strike action:

Cork University Hospital

Cork University Maternity Hospital

Kerry University Hospital

Mallow General Hospital

South Infirmary Hospital Cork

South Tipperary General Hospital

Wexford General Hospital

St Lukes Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny

Mercy Hospital Cork

Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown

National Rehabilitation Hospital

Beaumont Hospital

St Ita’s Portrane

Mater Hospital

St James Hospital

St Vincent’s University Hospital

Tallaght Hospital

Our Lady’s Hospital Navan

Louth County Hospital

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda

Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin

Rotunda Hospital

Central Mental Hospital

Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar

Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore

Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise

Naas General Hospital

Cavan General Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital

Sligo General Hospital

Roscommon Hospital

Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe

Galway University Hospital

Merlin Park

Mayo University Hospital

UL Hospital Dooradoyle

UL Maternity Hospital

UL Orthopaedic Hospital Croom

Online Editors