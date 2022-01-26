Concerns about doctor’s prescribing ‘known long before whistle blown’

Dr David Kromer, who worked with South Kerry CAMHS, said he made all his decisions 'with my best knowledge, my best attention, my best intentions'

Concerns about the prescribing practices of a junior doctor were known within a child mental health service long before the issue was highlighted by a whistleblower, it has been claimed.

The “look back” team that reviewed 1,300 cases at South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) was given this information by Dr Ankur Sharma, the locum consultant psychiatrist who first exposed the controversy.

In an email to a member of the review team, seen by the Irish Independent, Dr Sharma said the non-consultant hospital doctor’s alleged misprescribing and over-prescribing of psychotropic medication was corrected on some occasions at multi-disciplinary team meetings at the service.

He claimed concerns about Dr David Kromer’s alleged non-attendance or avoidance of supervision were also raised at these meetings. He told the review team it was decided these concerns did not meet the threshold for a referral to the Medical Council.

The meetings at which these issues were said to have been raised pre-dated Dr Sharma’s arrival at South Kerry CAMHS in September 2020.

But Dr Sharma said he was made aware of them afterwards.

The disclosure raises questions as to why action was not taken sooner in connection with the alleged performance of Dr Kromer (43).

It was only after Dr Sharma himself raised concerns with management in September 2020 about the alleged inappropriate prescription of multiple medications to young mental health patients over a four-year period by Dr Kromer that action was taken to establish the scale of the issue.

Dr Sharma alleged diagnoses of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children were made without proper assessment, leading to harmful or incorrect clinical management, including the “risky” prescribing of multiple medications.

A review of 50 random files at the service by Dr Finbarr O’Leary, a Cork-based consultant psychiatrist, confirmed Dr Sharma’s concerns were legitimate in November 2020. A full-scale “look back” review was finally launched last April.

Since then, around 200 young service users and their families have received apologies from the service. These were given for inappropriate prescribing, insufficient assessment to ensure a comprehensive diagnosis, loss or incompleteness of medical notes and lack of care.

The review report, due to be published today, is expected to highlight failings across a range of areas and not just with one person or one team.

Dr Kromer has stood over his prescribing practices, telling the Irish Independent he always acted in the best interests of patients. He stopped working as a doctor in October 2020 due to the allegations and said he expected there would be a Medical Council investigation.

Several parents have spoken out about the negative impact medication had on their children. A recurring concern was the prescription of Risperidone, an anti-psychotic drug used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, to children who had not engaged in psychotic behaviour.

Some parents have said this tranquillised their child to the extent their emotions were completely suppressed.

The HSE declined to comment on the claims made by Dr Sharma to the review team.

It said these matters were addressed in the report out today.