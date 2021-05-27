Concern raised over use of mechanical restraint in child mental health centre

The use of mechanical restraint in one of the country’s child and adolescent mental health centres is a worrying development, the Inspector of Mental Health Services Susan Finnerty said today.

It follows a report on Linn Dara Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service in Dublin 10.

Inspectors found four critical and ten high-risk non-compliances.

“The use of mechanical restraint in the form of soft cuffs for a young person in Linn Dara is of significant concern,” said Dr Susan Finnerty.

“Nationally, the use of mechanical restraint is confined to the adult forensic mental health services and then only in very limited circumstances, involving transport to and from the Central Mental Hospital.

“That mechanical restraint is being used in the delivery of general mental health services - and particularly in a child and adolescent centres - is a worrying development.

"The personal costs to children and young people’s development and welfare and to staff from the use of restraint are well documented and international guidelines strongly recommend against mechanical restraint in children. Using positive behaviour support and other alternatives - which can de-escalate challenging behaviour and tackle the reasons for it at source - should always be the preferred approach."

Mental Health Commission chief John Farrelly added: “Mechanical restraint is traumatic, countertherapeutic and dehumanising and has no place in a person-centred recovery focused mental health service, let alone in the care and treatment of a young person.”

Another report looked at the Carraig Mór centre in Cork, where the HSE came to an agreement with the MHC before Cork District Court recently to reduce the number of residents in the facility until remedial works are completed.

The Linn Dara Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) in-patient unit is located on the Cherry Orchard Hospital campus in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10. The facility caters for young people under the age of 18 and has a total capacity of 24. It consists of two 11-bed units.

The Hazel unit predominantly accommodates younger residents under the age of 16, and the Rowan unit accommodates older adolescents. It also has a two-bed high-observation area (Oak). All bedroom accommodation is in single, en-suite bedrooms.

The service received an overall rating of 92pc; this was a slight decrease on its compliance rating of 94pc in 2019. Linn Dara has had a consistent high compliance rate over several years.

The centre had one high-risk non-compliance in the rules governing the use of mechanical means of bodily restraint. In the case of one patient, on three separate occasions the consultant psychiatrist responsible for the care of the patient was not notified of the use of restraint as soon as was practicable. Where the use of restraint was initiated by a registered medical practitioner, it did not occur following an assessment of the patient, including a risk assessment, nor was the matter always recorded in the clinical file.