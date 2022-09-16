Concern over air pollution levels at Dublin maternity hospitals and its impact on newborns

Air pollution levels outside Dublin’s three maternity hospitals last year exceed guidelines recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), according to a new report.

The study found elevated levels of fine particulate matter – material containing soil, dust, soot and smoke particles, as well as condensed chemicals – in the immediate surroundings of the three hospitals.

The WHO has recommended that air pollution levels, measured by the concentration of fine particulate matter, should not exceed 5 µg/m³ (micrograms per cubic metre of air) annually.

However, researchers found average PM2.5 levels were 13 µg/m³ around the Rotunda Hospital, 10µg/m³ around the Coombe Hospital and 9µg/m³ at the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) on Holles Street.

The study noted the average level for Dublin city was also 10µg/m³ – twice the recommended exposure to air pollution.

Levels were highest during the day, at weekends and in the month of December

However, levels reached as high as 73 µg/m³ outside the Coombe, 70 µg/m³ outside the Rotunda and 48 µg/m³ at the NMH at various times.

Exposure to air pollutants is linked to death from respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

The study was carried out by the UCD Centre for Human Reproduction which is based at the Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital,

Air pollution levels outside the three maternity hospitals in the capital were measured between the end of June and early December last year.

The findings of the study, which are published in the latest edition of the Irish Medical Journal, show PM2.5 levels were highest during the day, at weekends and in the month of December.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), solid fuel burning in homes and road transport are the main sources of PM2.5 pollution in Ireland.

“No matter when the PM2.5 levels were measured, results were higher than those recommended by the WHO’s Air Quality Committee,” said one of the report’s main authors, Dr Sadhbh Lee.

The Coombe Hospital in Dublin had the worst air pollution levels of the three studied. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Whatsapp The Coombe Hospital in Dublin had the worst air pollution levels of the three studied. Photo: Gareth Chaney

The report said air pollution levels outside the maternity hospitals were concerning, given the large number of women who choose to attend the three hospitals.

The research found over 16,000 vehicles pass the Rotunda on average each day, with more than 13,200 going past the NMH and some 7,700 passing the Coombe.

However, it said traffic levels alone did not explain the variation in measurements between the three hospitals.

It noted that the WHO has identified air pollution as the single biggest environmental threat to human health.

The EPA has estimated there are over 1,000 premature deaths each year in Ireland as a result of air pollution.

Further research is required to determine whether this poor air quality around our capital’s maternity hospitals is causing any harm to mothers and their offspring

The UCD study also observed that there is growing evidence from various research that air pollution is associated with negative outcomes in pregnancy including low birth weight and foetal growth restriction as well as pre-eclampsia and miscarriage.

Dr Lee said it was imperative that efforts were made in Ireland to keep the level of air pollutants in line with WHO guidelines.

She said possible solutions included clean public transport systems, expanding the electric vehicle network, supporting active transport and energy-efficient buildings.

“Our findings highlight that further research is required to determine whether this poor air quality around our capital’s maternity hospitals is causing any harm to mothers and their offspring and how the quality can be improved to meet WHO recommendations,” said Dr Lee.