Concern grows as more patients in need of vital care shun hospital A&Es

There is growing concern at the numbers of people with non Covid-19 illnesses who are shunning hospital A&E departments and potentially missing out on vital care.

The HSE revealed today that attendances at emergency departments are down again and the number of patients admitted to a ward through this route has also fallen by 7.7pc.

It comes amid continuing worry that there could also be a lag in the numbers of patients with Covid-19 who need to be hospitalised.

They could potentially rise significantly despite signals that the national outbreak may be starting to get under control.

More older people are being infected with Covid-19 and they are at most risk of complications.

Covid-19 hospitalisations are predominantly among middle aged and older patients.

There are currently 330 Covid-19 patients in hospital and 42 are in intensive care.

HSE clinical director Dr Colm Henry said overall the hospital system is “stable and coping” with Covid-19 cases and surge capacity has not had to be used so far.

But we are ever only “two weeks” from being overwhelmed..

Referring to the drop in A&E attendances – which may have been impacted by the bank holiday – he reassured people that emergency departments are “safe places.”

He appealed to the public to “stay the course” as the impact of restrictions start to kick in.

Earlier, HSE chief Paul Reid said despite the apparent reduction in Covid-19 spread it is too early to say that it is a “sustainable trend.”

There has been a reduction in the positivity rate for the first time in months and it is now at 5.9pc.

Of the 346 patients admitted to hospital between October 13 and 26, 19 were admitted to intensive care.

The 14-day incidence of the infection has fallen and there has been a larger reduction in the past seven days.

Meanwhile, HSE executive Liam Woods said that around four or five residential centres,including nursing homes are in the red zone which means they are getting intensive support.

Another 35 are in an amber zone where they are getting a lower level of support.

Over 80pc are managing fine, he added.

