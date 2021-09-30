Concern as organ donation and transplantation plummets during pandemic

Philip Watt, chairperson of the Irish Donor Network and CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland. Photo: Tom Burke

Rates of organ donation and transplantation in Ireland between 2019 and 2020 plummeted.

The Irish Donor Network (IDN) expressed their deep concern today about the marked decline as Ireland was gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Figures show a 32.1pc decline in solid organ transplantation in Ireland in 2020 compared with 2019.

There was a 27.1pc drop in deceased organ donations in Ireland in that time.

Ireland slipped to 18th place in 2020 for our overall rate of all organ transplants compared with 14th place in 2019.

In 2020, Ireland was only 17th out of the 28 EU countries for deceased organ donation rate, marginally up from 18th position in 2019.

It emerged that lung transplants are down by 58pc in 2020 compared with 2019. All heart transplants fell by 42pc. All liver transplants are down 44.9pc in 2020 compared with 2019.

Kidney transplants, from both living and deceased donors, are reduced by 21.3pc.

However, pancreas transplants in Ireland bucked the overall trend and actually increased from 2019 to 2020, though the actual numbers of transplants involved are smaller – two transplants in 2019 compared to five in 2020.

The stark figures showing the marked decline are revealed in the recently published annual Council of Europe Report Newsletter Transplant 2021.

Both reports from 2020 and 2019 reveal that Ireland has been struggling to keep up with many of our EU neighbours in respect of organ donation and transplant rates, even before Covid-19 severely disrupted services.

The IDN comprises nine patient groups concerned with organ donation and transplants in Ireland including, for example: Cystic Fibrosis Ireland; COPD Support Ireland; Cystinosis Ireland; the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association; the Irish Thoracic Society; the Irish Heart and Lung Transplant Association; the Alpha-1 Foundation Ireland.

Philip Watt, chairperson of the Irish Donor Network and CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland. Photo: Tom Burke

Philip Watt, chairperson of IDN and CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, said: “The Irish Donor Network is aware that one of the key reasons for the decline in transplants in Ireland between 2019 and 2020 is that transplant resources, including clinical staff, were diverted to treat Covid-19 patients, or because transplants and assessments were paused due to facilities being adjacent to Covid-19 wards.

"This is likely to explain, for example, why the heart and lung transplant programme in the Mater Hospital was most disrupted by Covid-19 compared with all transplant programmes.

“A key concern is the major reduction in all transplants between 2019 and 2020 (32.1pc) and the fact Ireland has slipped from 14th to 18th place in the EU in the space of one year which indicates transplant services in Ireland were hit even harder than other EU countries as a result of Covid-19.

“It’s also likely that the number of transplant assessments decreased significantly during this period, so the lengthening waiting lists for approved transplants will not give the full picture of all those who need a life-saving transplant.

“A full review and analysis need to be undertaken by Government to determine all the factors leading to these challenges, including under-resourcing of organ donation and transplant infrastructure. We are also concerned about the continuing delays in bringing in soft opt-out organ donation promised in successive Programmes for Government. While we welcome Minister Donnelly’s commitment to publish the legislation later this year, we remain worried at potential further slippage."