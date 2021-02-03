| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Compensation claims for negligence at birth trump cost of maternity services

An investigation into maternity services was carried out at Portlaoise Hospital in 2014. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland. Expand

Close

An investigation into maternity services was carried out at Portlaoise Hospital in 2014. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

An investigation into maternity services was carried out at Portlaoise Hospital in 2014. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

An investigation into maternity services was carried out at Portlaoise Hospital in 2014. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

Shane Phelan and Charlie Weston

The State’s exposure to compensation settlements arising from negligent birth injuries is now larger than the cost of running maternity services, new research has revealed.

Lessons have not been learned despite numerous inquiries and court cases in which unacceptable deficiencies in care have been identified, according to research by academics at UCD, UCC and Trinity College.

They found the average cost of delivering a baby in Ireland during the past five years stood at €3,324. But when the State’s liability for birth injuries is factored in, the average cost more that doubled.

Most Watched

Privacy