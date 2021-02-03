Compensation claims for negligence at birth trump cost of maternity services

The State’s exposure to compensation settlements arising from negligent birth injuries is now larger than the cost of running maternity services, new research has revealed.

Lessons have not been learned despite numerous inquiries and court cases in which unacceptable deficiencies in care have been identified, according to research by academics at UCD, UCC and Trinity College.

They found the average cost of delivering a baby in Ireland during the past five years stood at €3,324. But when the State’s liability for birth injuries is factored in, the average cost more that doubled.

The research found the State faced an estimated €2.375bn in liabilities for negligent birth injuries over the past decade. This works out at an additional cost of €3,680 for every child born in that period.

The findings have been published in the Irish Medical Journal by actuary and UCD mathematics associate professor Dr Shane Whelan, UCC actuarial science lecturer Maeve Hally and Trinity researcher Caoimhe Gaughan.

Their research paper, The True Cost to the State of Maternity Services in Ireland, said a “tipping point” may have been reached where sums paid out in settlements for mismanagement of clinical services have become “appreciably larger” than the cost of operating a sound system.

Settlements related to birth injuries often amount to several million euro due to the need to provide lifelong care for the children involved. Individual settlements for cerebral palsy and associated birth injuries have exceeded €20m.

The paper recommends the State Claims Agency (SCA), which operates clinical and general indemnity insurance schemes for the State, be given greater powers “akin to those that commercial insurers can exercise to control and shape the risks” they bear. “Crucially, the SCA must be enabled to signal publicly when the risks are becoming unacceptable in any maternity unit,” it said.

The academics said there had been several reports over the last decade investigating maternity services and the scope for improvement.

These have consistently recommended staffing levels and staff training be increased and highlighted the need for better risk management practices.

The paper cited the 2014 investigation into maternity services at Portlaoise Hospital, which found “poor outcomes that could likely have been prevented were identified and known by the hospital” but not satisfactorily acted upon.

The SCA alerted hospital authorities to elevated risks in Portlaoise in 2007 and 2008 but the hospital’s response was inadequate.

The previous year Hiqa was unable to assess the performance and quality of the maternity service nationally due to poor records.

“Improvements in the provision of maternity services over the last decade have been too slow to stop the rise in the number and size of claims. It is clear institutional learning from these investigations has been limited,” the paper said.

“To the national inquiries, we must add the scores of other cases where the Irish courts have been satisfied that the standard of care was unacceptably deficient in a manner that led to injury where compensation is due.”

In suggesting a greater role for the SCA, the paper cited the withdrawal of insurance from maternity units in Monaghan and Dundalk in 2001. This was the catalyst for significant change in the provision of maternity services in that region, it said.

“Adopting commercial approaches to insurance, including risk assessments and rating techniques, and communicating to hospital management in financial terms would help management better understand the broader financial implications of their decision making,” the paper said.

It warned that inactions like not increasing staffing or not improving training, currently accounted for as cost-savings, were likely to be raise overall costs due to the level of claims that could follow.