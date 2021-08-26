Common viral illnesses in children making comeback following easing of Covid-19 restrictions

Common viral illnesses in children are making a comeback following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

There were eight cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) last week after Covid-19 measures helped to reduce its spread last year.

Cillian de Gascun of the National Virus Reference said over the last couple of months they are seeing the re-emergence of some seasonal viruses .

“The public health measures in place for 18 months eased so there is a lot of socialisation and there are more opportunities for these viruses to spread from person to person,” he said.

Parents are encouraged to look out for symptoms of severe respiratory infection in at-risk children, including a high temperature of 37.8°C or above , a dry and persistent cough, difficulty feeding, rapid or noisy breathing.

Respiratory illnesses, including colds and RSV are very common in young children every year.

But Covid-19 measures around mask wearing, physical distancing and hand-washing last winter meant far fewer infections in younger people.

They will not have developed immunity and so it is likely there will be more cases this year..

RSV is a very common virus and almost all children are infected with it by the time they are two years old.

In older children and adults, RSV may cause a cough or cold. The early symptoms of bronchiolitis are similar to those of a common cold but can develop over a few days into a high temperature of 37.8°C or above, a dry and persistent cough, difficulty feeding, rapid or noisy breathing.

There have also been six cases of norovirus, also called the "winter vomiting bug" last week although it is unclear if these were in adults or children.

It is a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea and usually clears in around two days.

The main symptoms are nausea, diarrhoea and being sick.

As children go back to school, public health doctors point to simple steps to limit spread.

Stay at home if experiencing norovirus symptoms and do not return to work or send children to school or school until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared.

As with Covid-19, hand-washing is important to help stop the spread but alcohol gels do not kill off norovirus. Soap and water is recommended.

