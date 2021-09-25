Commemoration should remember ‘all who died during pandemic’

Many funerals have been socially-distanced during the pandemic.

Fine Gael has launched a survey to ask people to reflect on ways to pay tribute, remember and honour “all those who lost their lives to Covid-19 and those who kept us safe.”

The Government is continuing to work on a plan to commemorate those who died during the Covid pandemic.

It comes as debate intensifies on how best to honour those who worked in the frontlines of healthcare and emergency services and other vital roles.

A spokesman for the Government said the issues are “still under consideration”.

Fine Gael has launched a survey to ask the public to reflect on ways to pay tribute, remember and honour “all those who lost their lives to Covid-19 and those who kept us safe”.

The party said it wants to hear from people on issues such as who should be commemorated, an appropriate date to hold an event, what form it should take and where it should take place.

It said the efforts and sacrifices of healthcare workers, supermarket workers, postmen and women, gardaí, security staff, cleaning staff, factory staff, refuse collectors, transport operators and those working and volunteering in numerous other sectors must be remembered.

Read More

Fine Gael Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd said President Michael D Higgins should lead whatever national event is organised.

Music and poetry could be composed for the occasion and lighted candles placed in the windows of the nation’s homes.

Mr O’Dowd said the country owed a great debt of gratitude to healthcare and other essential workers.

Other ways to commemorate would be to introduce permanent changes that demonstrate enhanced appreciation for those who work with older people and others involved in care in the home.

Author Philip Lecane, whose wife Kate died of cancer last November, made a public call earlier this year that any commemoration should include not only those who died with Covid-19, but all who died of other causes during the pandemic.

Bereaved families suffered the same restrictions in visiting hospitals and in mourning their loved ones, he added.

Mr Lecane said that in view of differing opinions about how different groups of workers should be honoured for their service, it might be preferable to have one event devoted solely to remembering the dead.

Other national events could pay tribute to the service of frontline health workers and essential workers, he said.

Fr Richard Gibbons, parish priest of Knock and rector of Knock Shrine, said that for Christians, a remembrance event would have hope at its heart based on their belief that bereaved people “will one day be reunited with loved ones who have gone before us”.