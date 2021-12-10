Cockroaches, rodents and lack of staff training among safety concerns as eight food businesses ordered to close

Eight closure orders and served to food businesses during the month of November.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) found serious breaches including an active cockroach infestation, evidence of rodent activity, poor storage of high-risk ingredients and a lack of adequate staff training in several premises.

Four Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998.

Chaska restaurant - Custom House Square, IFSC, Dublin 1 - was ordered to close on November 17. Breaches were found at the restaurant including a blockage of the “foul drain” which resulted in the staff toilet "overflowing sewage onto the floor”, “no hand wash, food wash or equipment wash facilities were available as a result of the blocked drain” and food workers were noted as having “dirty clothing” and “dirty hands”, while “dirty food handling equipment”.

It was deemed that “a grave and immediate risk to public health” existed. The closure order was lifted on November 22.

Boba Bar - 139 Parnell Street, Dublin 1 - was closed on November 9. An “active cockroach infestation at all stages of the life cycle was noted” in four cockroach trays beneath food preparation tables and fridges. “Live moving cockroaches” and dead cockroaches were also visible on the floor beneath food preparation tables and fridges.

The report said these conditions led to a “serious risk of food being contaminated with pathogenic bacteria” which was likely to make the food “unfit for human consumption”. The closure order was lifted on November 23.

The Greenville Deli - 312 Rathmines Road Lower, Dublin 6 – was closed for one day on November 4. The report states that ready-to-eat sandwiches with “high risk ingredients” were not being refrigerated after preparation and not before or during distribution to customers. The FSAI further found that food was being stored at “ambient temperatures”. The inspector said the “high risk ready to eat foods were not maintained at refrigerated temperatures for a period of time that would likely result in a risk to health” and food being contaminated.

The food contact materials and equipment store room in the Wok in Noodle Bar - 48-40 Stephens Street Lower, Dublin 2 – was issued a closure order on November 3rd. “Rat activity” was noted in the store room with evidence of droppings and the report said there was a “lack of routine cleaning of the store room. The closure order was lifted on November 17th.

Meanwhile, four closure orders were also served for breaches of the European Union Regulations, 2020.

A closure order was issued against The Navan Soup Kitchen - Brews Hill Navan, Meath – on November 23rd and lifted on December 1st. The HSE inspector found “there was no evidence that permanent procedures based on the principles of Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) were in place on the day of inspection”, “inadequate provision for the storage and disposal of food waste” and “adequate procedures to control pests were not in place at the time of inspection” among other breaches.

At Karma restaurant - 10-12 Mill Street, Balbriggan, Dublin 1 - the preparation and sale of sushi and sashimi was ordered to cease for one day on November 17. The report said there was “evidence of controls in place to control the risk associated with the storage, preparation and offering for sale of sushi and sashimi”. While, there was also “no evidence that the person preparing sushi and sashimi at the time of inspection was adequately trained /supervised/instructed in the controls necessary to ensure food safety in the storage, preparation and offering for sale of sushi and sashimi”.

The kitchen at Mitchell's Bar - Main Street, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim – was closed on November 11th. The report said the kitchen has been closed because of “persistent and recurring failure to comply with the legislation”. The inspector noted that similar breaches of the legislation arose in the premises “over a period of time” and “the food business operator has failed to confirm/update his food business notification details to the HSE, as requested”.

All activities of the food business, its establishments, holdings or other premises and the internet sites and social media sites for the purpose of placing food on the market, operated by Healing with Hemp, (Trading as Kama Hemp), - Burdautien, Clones, Monaghan – were ordered to cease on November 5 and the closure remains active although an appeal has been lodged.

During the month of November, two prosecutions were taken by the FSAI in relation to the Arrabawn Co-Operative Society Limited, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe, Galway and the former quality manager of the same business.

As of the end of November the FSAI issued 45 closure orders, two improvement orders and eight prohibition orders nationwide through 2021.

Commenting on the latest report, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, highlighted particular concern that this month’s enforcement orders included several instances of staff not receiving adequate training in food safety practices, which then resulted in serious breaches of food law.

“Food businesses must ensure they have a strong food safety culture in place, including regular and ongoing training of both full and part-time staff. Food safety culture embeds best practice standards as a top priority in a food business and is reflected in how it does its daily work. Food safety is everyone’s responsibility in a food business and not just the business owner,” she said.

“There is a personal responsibility for managers and all employees to comply with food safety law at all times and in particular, ensure that all information and records provided to inspectors are truthful and accurate. There can be zero tolerance for negligent practices that put consumers’ health at risk and the FSAI and food inspectors will use the full powers available to them under food law if a food business is found to be in breach,” she added.

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website.