Cloverhill Prison has been hit by an outbreak of Covid-19 with one confirmed case and up to 40 prisoners suspected of having the virus.

Independent.ie understands that one inmate has so far tested positive for Covid, but there are dozens of other prisoners who are currently symptomatic.

A statement from the Irish Prison Service said: “The Irish Prison Service is currently managing an active outbreak of Covid-19 in Cloverhill Prison.

"To date, a significant number of symptomatic prisoners have undergone testing and are awaiting test results.

"The Irish Prison Service can confirm one prisoner in the B Division has tested positive for Covid-19.

“A Cloverhill Prison Outbreak Control Team (OCT) has been mobilised and is engaging with Prison Management to oversee appropriate actions to mitigate against possible spread of the disease within the prison.

“The Irish Prison Service is working closely with HSE Public Health with regard to the management of the current outbreak and they have agreed to undertake the mass testing of all staff and prisoners in Cloverhill Prison.

“To help prevent the further spread of infection a more restricted regime has been introduced for Cloverhill Prison which may impact on access to video visits and physical visits in the short term for prisoners however, we are working to ensure that we can continue to facilitate family contact as far as possible.”