‘Close pubs and restaurants and ban non-essential travel now to avoid lockdown,’ scientists’ group demands

The Independent Scientific Advisory Group have called for the closure of indoor hospitality and a ban on non-essential travel.

The Government should close all indoor hospitality settings and ban non-essential travel to curb the incoming wave of Omicron infections, the Independent Scientific Advisory Group (ISAG)has said.

The ISAG has said the government should take these measures now ahead of the surge in cases likely to happen due to Omicron to avoid what happened last Christmas when, “we left it too late to do anything meaningful to save the country from what became five months of lockdown”.

“This year we know how to do better. We must take action now to protect ourselves, our families, and our health service from Delta and the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“Earlier this year, when the deep and lingering cost of a ‘meaningful Christmas’ eventually became undeniable, we heard contrite statements regarding mistakes that were made. Our politicians and leading decision makers expected us to forgive them for making mistakes, but should we forgive them for not learning from those mistakes?” the group of scientists asked in a statement.

The ISAG said if current trends in the UK are borne out in Ireland we may have 8,000 daily infections of Omicron alone by Christmas Day while noting that “hospitals are under severe pressure, and more than one bed in three in our ICUs is occupied by someone with Covid-19”.

The current Government plan of “boosters for all cannot be delivered fast enough to halt the rapid spread of Omicron,” the group said, adding that our testing and contact tracing systems are already “totally overwhelmed” with Delta.

“What this means is that even if the proportion of people who become severely ill and require hospitalisation is even close to what we have seen for Delta, Omicron stands to infect a much larger number of people - including the doubly-vaccinated - in a very short space of time. This is extremely troubling because, to repeat a well-worn refrain, a small percentage of a very big number is a big number”.

This means that government should act now to close hospitality settings indoors, effectively shutting the sector, and banning all but non-essential travel to avert a public health crisis.

Along with these restrictions the ISAG recommended increased capacity for testing, sequencing, case finding, contact tracing and supported isolation along with making antigen tests freely available in pharmacies.

“Only by driving down case numbers and controlling them with an evidence-based strategy, will we protect both lives and livelihoods. ISAG's "Vaccines-plus" strategy is offered as reflecting the best international practice and evidence to avoid the collapse of our health service, unnecessary deaths (both from Covid-19 and other causes), widespread disability from Long Covid and the continuing damage to many sectors of our economy,” ISAG said.