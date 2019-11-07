Claims that Children's Hospital project 'out of control' amid rising costs

THERE has been claims that the National Children's Hospital (NCH) project is "out of control" and uncertainty over the final costs amounts to a "blank cheque".

The NCH has been at the centre of controversy after the costs rose to €1.7bn.

David Gunning, the chief officer of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB), provided an update on the costs in a letter to the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He wrote that the board is reviewing "significant potential costs" after additional claims from the building contractor.

The letter says that there are a number of "exceptions" outside of the approved budget "for which there cannot be price certainty at this point, or for the duration of the project".

Members of the PAC criticised the situation with chairman Seán Fleming saying this was an "extraordinary admission".

Labour TD Alan Kelly predicted that the project will top €2bn and challenged Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to guarantee that it won't.

He claimed the project is "out of control" and added: "We don’t know where this thing is going to end."

Fianna Fáil's Marc MacSharry said the situation "effectively amounts to a blank cheque" and added: "it's a huge concern".

Fianna Fáil Deputy Marc MacSharry

He said: "We’re continuing down an endless road in terms of the cost of this particular project… God know where it’s going to end up."

The site of the new National Children's Hospital in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said: "This is not Monopoly money and you’d have to have serious concerns about cost control".

She said the PAC will have to "keep a very close eye on this".

In his letter Mr Gunning said the approved budget has not changed since January and project costs came to €397m by the end of August this year.

"These costs are within the budget approved by the Government in December 2018," he adds.

He also says: "The NPHDB is also reviewing significant potential costs, as additional claims are being presented from the contractor."

The correspondence does not mention the sums involved.

It says: "The NPHDB is diligent in its examination of these claims and is providing a robust defence in relation to these in line with the PwC recommendations that the board has implemented."

Consultancy firm PwC carried out a review of the rising costs of the NCH earlier this year.

That review warned the final cost could exceed €1.7bn. It said it was too late to re-tender when the €400m overrun became clear.

Mr Gunning's October 18 letter also says: "In accordance with the construction contract, there is a dispute management process in place to deal with these claims through the appointment of a standing conciliator."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this week told the Dáil the contractor for the NCH has submitted claims on the cost.

He said there had been no change to the allocated budget and the contractor's claims have to be adjudicated.

