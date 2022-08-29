Children’s vital scoliosis surgeries cancelled for three weeks at Temple Street Hospital

Campaigners have hit out at the cancellation of scoliosis operations which were scheduled to take place over the next three weeks at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

It’s understood there are 32 children with scoliosis are affected by the cancellations, which have been suspended pending a review of workloads and staffing.

Another group of children with spina bifida are also waiting for complex orthopaedic surgery.

The co-founder of the Scoliosis Advocacy Network Claire Cahill said deferring surgeries will result in longer hospital stays for children.

“There’s been a halt put on all complex spinal surgeries in Temple Street hospital so that was quite a shock I suppose taking into consideration the increase in funding of late,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“And I suppose the push to get children off of waiting lists. It appears from the reply that we received that the increase in surgeries has led to this as such, that children are presenting with quite complex cases and that means longer stays in hospital.

“If there has been specific risks highlighted in Temple Street, they need to be clearly communicated to parents so that they can make informed decisions about their children’s care.”

Ms Cahill said a promised four-month target for maximum waiting times for treatment has not been followed through.

“I know one case where a child had been cancelled three times in succession after a very long wait for surgery,” she said.

“We see the whole time, surgeries have been taking place but there is still uncertainty for children.”

Independent.ie has contacted Children's Health Ireland for comment.