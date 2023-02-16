Children’s urgent care centre in Connolly Hospital switches from walk-in to appointment service due to overcrowding concerns

The children’s urgent care centre at Connolly Hospital Dublin is changing from a walk-in service to same day appointment system, it emerged today.

The walk-in system resulted in “overcrowding and long waiting times which is unmanageable for both families and staff. It also puts pressure on patient safety,” said a spokeswoman.

She said the same day appointment system aims to support children and families through ensuring the right patients receive the right care in the right place and at the right time.

“Since opening in 2019, CHI at Connolly Children’s Outpatient department (OPD) and Urgent Care Centre has offered children, young people and their families convenient, quality care as close to home as is clinically appropriate, for those living around Dublin 15, North Dublin, Co Kildare and Co Meath.

“CHI at Connolly provided 10,044 OPD patients and 24,127 walk-in’s services in 2022. There are frequently recorded daily numbers of 120-130 walk-in attendees to the Urgent Care Centre.

“These are seen without an appointment. This has resulted in overcrowding and long waiting times which is unmanageable for both families and staff. It also puts pressure on patient safety.”

She added that a digital swift queue appointment booking process will now be available on the CHI at Connolly website for families to access and make an appointment in advance for their child who requires minor injury or minor illness care.

“CHI at Connolly urgent care service treats children with minor injuries such as fractures, sprains, minor burns, small cuts and illnesses such as vomiting, diarrhoea and mild asthma. Appointments can be made at short notice depending on availability on the day.

Dr Ike Okafor, Paediatric Executive Lead and Clinical Director of CHI at Connolly said :“We acknowledge this is a change for families but our aim is to see the right patient with the right care in the right place at the right time.

“ This will facilitate a better patient experience by scheduling appointment times over the course of each day and help reduce the risk of inappropriate clinical attendances better suited to either a local primary care setting or the nearest children’s Emergency Department”.

Assistant Director of Nursing Anne Marie Dowling and current Manager, CHI at Connolly added:

“Since opening in 2019 the feedback from our patients and their families has been overwhelmingly positive. The modern bright child-friendly design of the building has improved the experience for everyone who attends. Our appointment only system will support everyone in providing care in the most efficient and safe manner.”