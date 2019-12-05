THE chairman of the National Children's Hospital (NCH) development board has admitted that the final costs for the €1.7bn project are not yet known.

Children's Hospital project boss admits final cost of €1.7bn project not yet known

Fred Barry also said it's a "virtual certainty" that construction inflation will see costs rise.

He said if construction inflation stays at 7pc, additional costs could be around €50m.

Senior officials from the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) are being grilled by the Dáil's public spending watchdog today.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Seán Fleming criticised how the €1.433bn figure provided by the NPHDB for construction costs have not been updated since last December.

He complained that the committee was given no new information other than pictures of the construction site.

Mr Fleming said that the NPHDB has pointed to risks that are in their controls and other that weren't said he's interested in the cost to the taxpayer.

Mr Barry said he could confirm the project is still within the 1.433bn budget which was set last year.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly said PAC members want "accountability" and added: "zone in on that not showing us lovely pictures thanks."

The hospital is set to cost at least €1.7bn once the cost of kitting it out with equipment is added though politicians have expressed concern that the project will top €2bn.

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster asked if there has been any revision of the final cost since a report by consultancy firm PWC earlier this year.

Mr Barry said that it hasn't been revised but there are residual risks which are outside the approved Budget.

He said it's likely some of those risks will come to pass but the project hasn't been affected so far this year and the NPHDB hasn't sought more money form the government.

Mr Barry said that claims are being made by the contractor and that "so far we've been able to resist them."

The contract allows for the builder to put in claims for additional costs if construction inflation is above 4pc.

Mr Barry said: "It’s a virtual certainty there will be additional costs associated with that."

It was put to him by Ms Munster that the final cost isn't known.

Mr Barry insisted the €1.433bn sum covers "the vast majority of costs".

He also said: "It’s true we can’t say exactly where it’s going to end up."

