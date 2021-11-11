‘Children with spina bifida have gone from walking independently to wheelchairs’ – surgeon reveals detriment of Ireland’s waiting lists

Children with spina bifida who are on waiting lists for surgery have gone from walking independently to wheelchairs, from full-time school to home school and from wearing shoes to open sores from their deformities, a leading orthopaedic surgeon revealed today.

Conor Green, an orthopaedic surgeon at Temple Street Hospital and the National Orthopaedic Hospital Cappagh Kids said the waiting lists for scoliosis are only one part of the delays in orthopaedic care for children.

"Scoliosis affects a diverse cohort of children in very different ways. Most do not require surgery.

"For those who do, young and complex children often require surgery to live beyond their 20s, while adolescent idiopathic children may require surgery to reduce the chances of breathing difficulty in the 5th or 6th decade of life.

"So it is not a homogeneous group. I am happy to expand on this point during questioning as it is extremely important."

He told the Oireachtas health committee: "I know you all know the challenge of timely treatment in scoliosis. I know you understand the anxiety and suffering it is causing to families and medical professionals and so I thank you for the opportunity to advocate for children today.

"However, in order to adequately advocate for my patients and colleagues, I would like to leave a clear message here today: The care of children with scoliosis in this country is inadequate. But the care of children with all other orthopaedic conditions is just as bad.

"This is alarming when I tell you scoliosis only represents about 20pc of our practice. Therefore the real crisis is in everything else.

"As paediatric orthopaedic surgeons we see children with huge potential to contribute through their abilities to Ireland of the future. But these abilities are destroyed physically and psychologically by inadequate access to care.

"These are children with spina bifida. Amazing, mature, intelligent children. While waiting for surgery, these kids have gone from walking independently to wheelchairs, from full-time school to home school and from wearing shoes to open sores from their deformities with no date for surgery,” Dr Green said.

Children with cerebral palsy, the majority of whom should be able to live independently, are losing out. Treatable foot and hip deformities are progressing until children live in daily pain, losing their education, losing their future and making Ireland a lesser place.

"But it’s not just children with additional needs. Otherwise healthy children with hip deformities and limb deformities who are in so much pain and so ashamed of their appearance miss more school than they attend and spend their childhood on waiting lists,” Dr Green said.

"We have no universal screening for stable hip dysplasia. A silent condition which if left untreated accounts for 40pc of total hip replacements under the age of 50. The lack of this service is contributing to more significant future surgery and economic burden on the State.

"We need to create a sustainable paediatric orthopaedic service for the children of Ireland and their medical professionals. The solution cannot wait until the national hospital to be delivered.

"Furthermore, you must understand that assuming a building alone is going to fix this will only lead to disappointment – a sustainable system involves infrastructure and staffing.

"Access to care is the barrier not the quality of care.

“If we don’t act now the elite professional standards will become yellow pack. But equally as likely is that the next generation (of staff) will leave for places where they can excel rather than be constrained.

"Resource us and give my future colleagues a reason to stay. A national system to be proud of and ability to care for our patients," Dr Green added.

Eilish Hardiman, chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) said: "We are extremely aware that behind every number is a patient, a family and a team in CHI who want to treat them.

"I want to first reiterate on behalf of CHI my apology to all patients and their families who have experienced increased waiting times and delays in accessing paediatric services.

"We do not underestimate in any way the impact this has on them and our intention is to correct this soon as we can. As the committee will appreciate, we are not in a position to discuss individual cases in the public domain.

"Timely and increased access to our services is the single greatest operational challenge in CHI. We are operating within old and constrained infrastructure and we have recently experienced extremely high levels of Emergency Departments & Urgent Care Centre activity.

“We have a plan which is the new children’s hospital, it will be amazing, it will address many of our current challenges but we cannot wait 2.5 years to improve access to services. What we need to do is to support paediatric orthopaedic services to operate more than their pre-pandemic levels of activity to address the backlog caused in the last 18 months.

“The focus of the committee today is on scoliosis. We have to also point out that there are other children with time-sensitive orthopaedic and other conditions who equally need prioritisation. We are trying our very best to manage all of these service demands.”



She said through investment in 2019, CHI stabilised this service and achieved delivery of the target of 382 spinal treatments. This was the projected annual number of treatments required to practically manage timely access within our current infrastructure.

“This annual target of 382 spinal treatments was decimated in 2020 due to Covid-19, with 60 less spinal treatments undertaken, a total of 322 procedures. We did make progress in early 2021 to recover some of this activity but the cyber-attack in May 2021 severely impacted services in CHI. We anticipate that this year we will undertake a total of 335 spinal treatments in CHI,” Ms Hardiman said.

Today there are 203 patients on the waiting list for scoliosis-related procedures in CHI. This includes active, pre-admits and planned procedures but, in keeping with national waiting list standards, excludes suspensions for clinical or other reasons. The vast majority of these patients need their surgery to take place in Crumlin or Temple Street, with Cappagh Hospital offering the opportunity to undertake less complex elective procedures.

"With this new investment, we will deliver sufficient additional orthopaedic activity to substantially eliminate long waits for scoliosis treatments on a sustainable basis. In activity terms, this means increasing our annual funded target for spinal procedures,” said Ms Hardiman.

“By July 2023, all scoliosis in-patient waits should be below four months unless clinically indicated. These targets are subject to securing the required investment and no uncontrollable factors like a pandemic.”