Children in psychiatric distress are missing out on mental health care due to staff shortages

The lack of psychiatric nurses has closed 13 of the 24 beds at the Linn Dara Children and Adolescent Mental Health inpatient facility. Photo: HSE

Children in psychiatric distress who need to be admitted to a specialist mental health facility are facing a shortage of beds due to a lack of nurses.

It recently emerged that some children with conditions such as severe depresssion are having to be placed in acute hospitals with young patients with physical illnesses because of a lack of specialist psychiatric facilities.

The lack of psychiatric nurses is impacting the Linn Dara Children and Adolescent Mental Health (CAMHS) inpatient facility since May, closing 13 of its 24 beds.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) said yesterday a survey found there are 700 mental health nursing staff vacancies across the country.

The figures show there are currently 85 nursing vacancies in St Joseph’s Intellectual Disability Services in Portrane Hospital, Dublin; 66 in St Loman’s in Tallaght Hospital, Dublin, and there are already 25 in the recently opened National Forensic Mental Health Service (NFMHS) in Portrane.

The survey reveals there are vacancies across the country, with 60 throughout Cork, over 40 in the Galway mental health services and 30 in Louth/Meath services.

PNA general secretary Peter Hughes said the union warned of the staffing crisis in mental health for some time, but this latest survey confirms the full extent of the shortages and there are no indications these figures will not rise further.

“Staffing shortages have already resulted in the protracted closure of the Linn Dara CAMHS services and the closure of the 16 bed Sub-Acute Unit in the St James’s Hospital Psychiatric Unit. We are now seeing the knock-on effects of bed closures on services as the system tries to cope with a steady exodus of staff and the growing number of staffing vacancies at every level.”

In May 2022, the HSE made the difficult decision to temporarily reduce the inpatient capacity at Linn Dara and a decision has also been made to temporarily reduce the inpatient capacity of the Jonathan Swift Centre at St James’s to 16 beds.

“The capacity issues are not related to funding difficulties but are due to challenges in hiring and retaining nursing staff,” said Hughes.

He said that both centres affected by bed closures will continue to process referrals for inpatient admissions and are working closely with the other HSE or funded inpatient services to mitigate the situation and to facilitate admissions where capacity exists.