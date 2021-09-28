Child offered specialist appointment in 2035 as waiting lists get longer, Taoiseach told

Children in need of a disability diagnosis, an autism assessment, or access to mental health services now face at least a two-year wait for care, Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald has told the Dáil.

During leaders’ questions, she pointed to the case of one child with neurological symptoms who was offered an appointment in 14 years’ time, in 2035.

“The child will no longer be a child when the appointment comes around. The human toll of all of this is devastating,” the Sinn Féin leader said.

The Taoiseach said huge extra investment had been put into health services and plans to tackle waiting times – including those for children –were now well advanced.

Mr Martin said funding will not be an issue in reducing health waiting lists for children.

But Ms McDonald accused the Government of failing 100,000 children waiting years for consultant appointments.

“I'm talking about children with scoliosis, who live their days and nights in agony, waiting for a life-changing procedure,” she added.

The Sinn Féin leader said there should not be one child or family left in such an awful situation. The Dublin Central TD was speaking in advance of her party’s private member’s debate on Tuesday night urging a waiting list reduction and management plan with major funding to modernise healthcare information systems.

Ms McDonald who pointed to the 900,000 people overall on waiting lists, said: “I personally know parents of children who miss school regularly because of chronic pain, children so traumatised by their wait that they are on antidepressants, children and parents that see no light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Taoiseach said substantial funding had been provided in the last year for recruitment, and there were now 6,000 more people working in the health service than last year, and 4,000 more since January.

He said there was an issue in terms of consultants’ contracts on the table as part of the Sláintecare plan and he called on Sinn Féin not to play politics with it.