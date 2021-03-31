Chief executive of VHI will step aside during investigation into his receipt of Covid vaccine from Beacon

The chief executive of the VHI, who received a Covid-19 vaccine at the Beacon Hospital, is stepping aside pending an investigation into the issue.

In a statement last night, the board of the country’s biggest health insurer confirmed that John O’Dwyer received a vaccine at the Beacon Hospital, and also that he had been receiving cancer treatment there.

“The board is aware and, with Mr O’Dwyer’s consent, can now disclose that he has been a patient of the Beacon Hospital and St James’s Hospital for osophegal cancer. The board is commencing an investigation to establish the facts,” it said.

“While the investigation is ongoing, John O’Dwyer has offered to step aside as CEO and the board has agreed to this. Declan Moran has been appointed acting CEO.”

It is not clear when Mr O’Dwyer received the jab. People who are in active cancer treatment are entitled to a vaccine.

It came on another dramatic day of developments regarding scrutiny of the vaccination scheme at the Beacon Hospital.

The hospital board has already set up an independent review following revelations that 20 teachers at St Gerard’s School in Bray, Co Wicklow, were vaccinated. The children of Beacon Hospital chief executive Michael Cullen attend the school and he is reported to have contacted St Gerard’s himself.

Mr Cullen told the junior principal at St Gerard’s that the vaccination of teachers at short notice “had HSE permission”, according to a new letter from the chairman of the school board, John Behan.

In the letter sent to teachers and parents seen by the Irish Independent, Mr Behan said the principal of the junior school was “assured” on the call that the “use of vaccines in this manner, which would otherwise go to waste, was appropriate and had HSE permission”.

Mr Behan said that no person “acting on behalf of the school sought early access to vaccines”, and that “unsolicited contact” from the Beacon CEO resulted in the teachers being vaccinated.

Responding to queries from the Irish Independent last night, however, the HSE said that the “vaccinations were administered contrary to our very clear guidelines and we certainly did not approve them”.

Mr Behan also said that St Gerard’s was initially offered five vaccines at short notice but this number then grew to 15 and then 20 “after further doses had been identified” as surplus. “Over the following 45 minutes, a further text and phone call were received from the hospital to explain that first an additional five and, then (at 5pm) a further 10 doses had been identified bringing the number of doses which would go to waste, if not used within the next hour, to 20,” Mr Behan said.

He said that while the administration of vaccines is a “matter of great sensitivity”, the board are satisfied that “the individuals in the school who dealt with this matter and those who received the vaccines did so in good faith, having had a number of assurances that using the vaccines in this manner in order to avoid waste had HSE permission”.

“The fact that the board of the Beacon Hospital has now confirmed that the decision to offer the vaccines ‘was not in line with the sequencing guidelines in place from the HSE’ is deeply concerning,” Mr Behan said.

In a statement on Monday, the Beacon Hospital board apologised to patients, staff and the wider community. It made no mention of chief executive Mr Cullen, who opposition politicians had asked to resign. He remains in his post. An independent review is to be conducted.

Read More

Irish Independent