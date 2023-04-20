Chickenpox vaccine may become free as public asked for views

A public consultation has been launched on whether the chickenpox vaccine be introduced to the routine childhood immunisation schedule.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) said it undertook a health technology assessment following a request from the Department of Health and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

It said vaccination is likely to represent a good use of healthcare resources and, when the broader cost to society of chickenpox is taken into account, vaccination is cost saving.

Chickenpox is an acute, infectious disease most commonly seen in children under 10 years old.

The disease is usually mild, although it can lead to serious complications requiring hospitalisation. Anyone who has had chickenpox may develop shingles; this results from reactivation of the virus, and typically occurs in later life.

Chickenpox is highly contagious: one infected person can potentially infect 10 to 12 others. It is estimated that there are currently over 55,000 cases of chickenpox every year in Ireland.

Dr Conor Teljeur, Hiqa’s chief scientist said: "Vaccines against chickenpox have been available for over 30 years.

“In Ireland, the vaccine is already recommended for non-immune individuals in certain risk groups.

“Many countries include vaccination against chickenpox in their childhood immunisation schedules; however, the type of vaccine given, the number of doses and the timing of the doses differ."

The technology assessment looks at the clinical effectiveness, safety, cost effectiveness, budget impact, ethical and social aspects, and organisational changes associated with expanding the childhood immunisation schedule to include chickenpox vaccination.

Dr Teljeur added: "From reviewing the evidence, Hiqa found that the chickenpox vaccine is safe and effective.

Hiqa said it wants to hear the views of the Irish public on this draft report before it is finalised and invites members of the public to provide feedback on the heath technology assessment until Monday, May 29, 2023.

Following this consultation, the report will be updated as necessary based on the feedback received. The final report will be subject to approval by the Board of HIQA.

The report will then be provided as advice to the Minister for Health to inform a decision on whether or not to add the chickenpox (varicella) vaccine to the routine childhood immunisation schedule