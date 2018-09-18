A Dublin-born UK charity chief is to be the next chairman of the HSE.

A Dublin-born UK charity chief is to be the next chairman of the HSE.

Charity chief to take over €80k part-time HSE chairman role on newly-revived board

Sir Ciaran Devane, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth, is to take over the €80,000 part-time post as HSE chairman with a new revived board.

The last HSE board was abolished under former Health Minister James Reilly but it is now seeing a comeback and will have greater powers.

Mr Devane, who is in his mid fifties, is based in the UK and is currently chief of the British Council.

An Irish speaker he grew up in Coolock in Dublin and went to Coláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square.

Both his parents are from Dingle and his uncle is former RTE GAA legend Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities.

It is on the ground in six continents and over 100 countries ”bringing international opportunity to life, every day.”

Mr Devane has also been a member of the Board of NHS England.

One of his first tasks will be to take part in selecting a new HSE chief following the departure of Tony O’ Brien earlier this summer.

Mr Devane served as chief executive of the UK health charity, Macmillan Cancer Support. He was knighted for his services to cancer patients.

Legislation setting out the powers , remit and responsibilities of the new HSE board is currently being drafted.

Priority issues for the new HSE Board will include:

• delivering effective and safe services within the resources allocated

• developing and implementing an effective performance management and accountability system in the HSE

• developing a plan for building public trust and confidence in the HSE and the wider health service

• ensuring the HSE’s full support for and implementation of the Government’s programme of health reform as will be set out in the Sláintecare Implementation Plan

Online Editors