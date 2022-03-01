Change in public health message to say consuming red meat is harmful will lead to childhood malnutrition, experts warn

If the current public health message advising moderate consumption of red meat as part of a healthy balanced diet is replaced by one that any intake is harmful there will be an increase in childhood malnutrition, iron deficiency anaemia in women of child-bearing age, and elderly fragility, a group of experts said today.

The team from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland have written to the Lancet medical journal asking for the evidence which led to the conclusions of its most recent report that links red meat consumption to certain diseases.

The want to know more about the research by the Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) study for 2019 “estimating that deaths attributable to unprocessed red meat intake have increased 36-fold, and estimates of DALYs (disability adjusted life years) attributable to unprocessed red meat intake have increased 18-fold”. DALYs are an internationally recognised measure of the impact of diseases on populations.

The letter has been written by Professor Alice Stanton of the School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences and others at the RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The academics said they are concerned about the substantial differences in estimates of disease burdens attributable to dietary risk factors, included in the GBD 2019 study by comparison with the previously published GBD 2017 study.

They said they wanted to emphasise the importance of making research publicly available so that guidelines and policies can be developed based on a full understanding of the evidence.

Based on these findings the GBD 2019 reported that red meat intake contributes to the causation of a range of diseases, including heart disease, breast cancer and stroke, in addition to diabetes and colon cancer.

They said it appears that the dramatic increase in the 2019 estimates is dependent on two assumptions - that the optimal intake of red meat is zero and that risk rises sharply even with moderate consumption of red meat.

Prof Stanton said: “It is of considerable concern that the GBD 2019 study provides little or no evidence regarding the scientific basis for the assumption that moderate consumption of red meat results in sharp increases in risk of cancers, heart attacks and strokes.

“Given the substantial influence of GBD reports on worldwide nutritional policy decision-making, it is of considerable importance that the GBD estimates are subject to critical scrutiny, and that they continue to be rigorously and transparently evidence-based.

“If the current public health message advising moderate consumption of red meat as part of a healthy balanced diet is replaced by the message that any intake of red meat is harmful, childhood malnutrition, iron deficiency anaemia in women of child-bearing age, and elderly fragility will greatly increase.”

The letter also signed by Frederic Lerory (Vrije Universiteit Brussel), Christopher Elliott (Queen’s University Belfast), Neil Mann (University of Melbourne), Patrick Wall (University College Dublin) and Stefaan De Smet (Ghent University), recommends that the GBD 2019 dietary risk estimates are not used in any national or international policy documents until comprehensive independent peer reviews have been conducted of the evidence underpinning the revised estimates.