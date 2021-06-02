Chance of mistake on cancer diagnosis ‘red hot’ after cyber attack, committee warned

Patients who have cancer are in danger of getting the wrong diagnosis and the chance of making a mistake is "red hot" following the cyber attack, doctors have warned.

Dr Rob Landers, a pathologist in University Hospital Waterford, said the cyber attack has had a devastating impact.

He investigates patient samples and has gone from doing 150 tissues a day to four or five.

However, because of the lack of IT, which has been shut down, mistakes are also in danger of being made, he told the Oireachtas health committee.

He said that "every single thing we do is IT-dependent and IT-driven”.

"Of those we are processing the risk of a mistake is red hot. We have a lot of IT systems to prevent mistakes. They are missing.

"It is like driving a car without a seat belt or air bags.

"It will take months of recovery. Operations will be delayed. Diagnosis will be delayed.

"It means there is a risk the diagnosis will be wrong. I am sorry to say that but it's a fact.

"We just do not have the safety systems in place for safe diagnosis at the moment."

The medics were appearing before the committee with the Irish Cancer Society to discuss the impact of the pandemic and the cyber attack on cancer services.

Sligo pathologist Dr Clive Kilgannon told the committee that more complex surgery on cancer patients will be needed because of the backlog that has has built up.

However, he said: "Some surgeons are only getting theatre time for a half day a week. Surgeons need to have access. They are getting deskilled and worried and want to go to the private sector."

In some hospitals, space has been given over to care for Covid-19 patients which has also impacted on surgeons' access, he added.

Donegal GP Denis McCauley said that patients with cancer are presenting later.

He called for a public information campaign to tell patients that GPs are open and they should not ignore symptoms.

Dr McCauley said there are patients in need of urgent diagnosis who are not being seen on time.

"This is a major roadblock," he told the committee.

One area of concern is around endoscopy where waiting lists have risen.

Dr Gabrielle Colleran, a consultant paediatric radiologist in Dublin said that 11,600 more people were waiting for an inpatient or day case gastrointestinal endoscopy at the end of April, compared with before the pandemic, an increase of 51pc.

"Colonoscopies are the gold standard of diagnosis for bowel cancers. Pre-pandemic, urgent referrals were seen within one month, but now 60pc of referrals are waiting longer than three months. This significantly increases the risk of delayed diagnosis and a negative impact on patient outcomes.

"Difficulties in getting timely access to consultant appointments, diagnostics and tests to monitor cancer treatment response, regression or progression – and to treat patients with other conditions – was a problem prior to Covid but this has deteriorated sharply.”

Averil Power, chief executive of the Irish Cancer Society, said: "Our research shows that in 2020, one in four people were not going to see their GP, even though they said they needed to.

"In our latest research which was conducted in May, one in six people reported that they are still choosing not to attend a GP with health concerns.

"The cancer workforce is already seeing the results of people presenting later, with patients presenting at more advanced stages for certain types of cancer.

“We are seeing delays to diagnosis for symptomatic patients after they have been referred by their GP too. The long waiting times that characterised public healthcare before the pandemic have been further compounded by Covid.

"We do not yet know how many pre-cancers and cancers will have gone undetected due to the disruption to cancer screening last year. However, we do know that Breastcheck was 70pc behind its 2020 target of completed screenings, BowelScreen was 60pc behind target and CervicalCheck was 44pc behind target."