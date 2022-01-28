CervicalCheck tribunal extended until July after it receives just 17 claims as affected women opt to sue in court instead

The CervicalCheck tribunal, set up to hear legal cases from women who developed cancer after they got wrong smear test results, has had to be extended until the end of July after it received just 17 claims.

The tribunal designed to provide fast-track compensation without having to go to court, was due to be wound up at the end of this month but campaigners were unhappy with its terms and most women affected taking cases have ignored it and opted to go to the High Court instead.

The Department of Health said it “understands that as of January 25 the CervicalCheck tribunal has received 17 claims.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly this week extended the closing date for receipt of claims by the CervicalCheck Tribunal to July 26.

The CervicalCheck Tribunal Act 2019 does not provide for a further extension of this date, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín was told in a parliamentary response.

Deputy Tóibín said that “extending the deadline by which claims can be received by the tribunal at this stage seems like a last ditch attempt to salvage it in the hopes that that more claims would be lodged. However it is clear that women are voting with their feet.”

In the response to Deputy Tóibín, the department said: “The tribunal has advised that a significant portion of the claims it has received have now been resolved.

"The Tribunal only received its first claims in March 2021 and the early resolution of the claims received demonstrates that the Tribunal can bring claims to resolution in months, rather than the years that many claims have been pending before the Courts. The Tribunal has been set up to progress an increased number of claims within these same strict timeframes.

“The tribunal is the most appropriate venue to hear and determine CervicalCheck claims. It has been specifically designed for that purpose. However, Mr. Justice Meenan set out that participation in any alternative to the Courts must be voluntary for all parties. It is entirely up to eligible women as to whether or not they choose to use the tribunal.”

The department said it had “carefully considered all concerns about the tribunal that were raised by eligible parties and strongly believe that the tribunal is the best achievable alternative to the courts for eligible claims, offering substantial advantages when compared to a normal Court process. The Minister has this week extended the closing date for receipt of claims by the CervicalCheck Tribunal to 26 July 2022. The CervicalCheck Tribunal Act 2019 does not provide for a further extension of this date.”

Scores of Irish women were diagnosed with cervical cancer after being incorrectly told by the state’s CervicalCheck screening programme that their smear tests were clear. The scandal first emerged when Vicky Phelan revealed she had settled her case against a US laboratory.

The tribunal is still open to eligible women with claims pending before the courts to transfer to the tribunal and see their claims resolved more quickly.

“We understand that the tribunal has continued to receive enquiries and claims in recent days. Relevant patient groups have been advised of the extension and notices are planned for legal journals. The CervicalCheck Steering Committee was also updated at its meeting earlier this week,” the department said.

Deputy Tóibín said that last year around 100 women took cases against CervicalCheck in the courts .”The minister needs to admit that he was wrong to ignore the concerns of the 221+ group around the nature of this tribunal,” he said.